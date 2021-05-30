Rubin Colwill in, Hal Robson-Kanu out – The winners and losers in Wales’ squad

Robert Page has named his 26-man Wales squad for this summer’s Euro 2020 finals.

Hal Robson-Kanu was a big-name omission after missing out on the pre-tournament training camp in Portugal this week, but several youngsters have been handed the chance to impress.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Wales’ winners and losers.

Winners

Rubin Colwill

The 19-year-old Cardiff midfielder was playing academy football at the start of the season but has had a rapid rise through the ranks. Colwill made his Cardiff debut in February and won his first Under-21 cap the following month. Selected for Euro 2020 squad after just three hours of senior football.

Dylan Levitt

Took the gamble of leaving Manchester United in February for a loan spell at Croatian club NK Istra 1961 in the hope of muscling his way into Wales’ summer plans. The move has paid off handsomely as Levitt got the nod over Newport’s Josh Sheehan to fill the final midfield spot.

Ben Cabango

Turned 21 on Sunday and what a way to celebrate the milestone. The powerful central defender has made over 60 appearances for Swansea and played in the Welsh club’s Sky Bet Championship final play-off defeat to Brentford on Saturday. Won the vote over Luton’s Tom Lockyer.

Losers

Hal Robson-Kanu

Scoring the ‘Cruyff turn’ goal in the Euro 2016 quarter-final win over Belgium secured Robson-Kanu’s place in Welsh football folklore. But that and some late-season goals at West Brom – who have since released him – was not enough to earn the 32-year-old a place in the squad.

Tom Lawrence

The Derby forward has suffered Euro finals heartbreak for the second time. Lawrence was a borderline Euro 2016 selection call five years ago when he tore ankle ligaments. Injuries have also hampered him this season and he scored just three goals for Championship strugglers Derby.

Rabbi Matondo

Pacy winger Matondo left Manchester City in 2019 for first-team football at Schalke. But the 20-year-old was on the fringes in Germany and also struggled to make an impact during a Stoke loan spell this term. Along with Robson-Kanu, he did himself no favours by being thrown out of the Wales squad in March for breaching Covid-19 protocols.