Is Wales v Liechtenstein on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier
Wales are unbeaten in World Cup qualifying so far
Wales will look to avoid embarrassment as they continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against Liechtenstein.
Craig Bellamy’s side sit second in Group J after an unbeaten two games, although the group’s toughest competitor Belgium are yet to play a fixture.
They began their campaign by salvaging a point in North Macedonia through David Brooks’ 96th-minute strike before battling to a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan.
Liechenstein, meanwhile, are bracing themselves as the punching bag of Group J and have yet to notch a point or score a goal.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Wales vs Liechtenstein?
Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 6 June at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the fixture on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
What is the team news?
Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson are both back amongst things for Wales after missing recent action, and could well start in Cardiff. Aaron Ramsey is absent due to an injury while young Ronan Kpakio was called up for the first time by Craig Bellamy; a debut is, however, perhaps unlikely.
Predicted line-up
Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Thomas, Ampadu; James, Wilson, Thomas; Johnson.
