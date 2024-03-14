Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham have work to do if they are to keep their European aspirations alive when they face Freiburg in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie this evening

The Hammers fell to a controversial 1-0 defeat in Germany after David Moyes’ side were denied a late penalty by VAR to level the tie.

Both sides already met in the group stages of this year’s competition, with West Ham winning on both occasions, and the reigning Conference League champions will look to use a home crowd and the injustice of the first leg to fuel a turnaround under the lights at the London Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is West Ham v Freiburg?

West Ham v Freiburg will kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday 14 March at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The tie will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Customers can also stream the match live on Discovery +.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

West Ham may opt to make changes after their disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley at the weekend but will definitely be without Emerson and Maxwel Cornet as the pair continue their rehab from hamstring problems.

Freiburg will be hoping to welcome back Jordy Makengo and Noah Weisshaupt back into the squad after they missed the weekend’s action against Bochum. Elsewhere, Kenneth Schmidt, Max Rosenfelder and Doniel Kofi-Kyerech remain injured.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

Freiburg: Atubolu; Sildillia, Gulde, Ginter, Gunter; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Sallai, Holer.

Odds

West Ham: 7/10

Draw: 29/10

Freiburg: 15/4

Prediction

Buoyed on by a demanding home crowd, the Hammers will get back to their past and overturn their first-leg deficit. West Ham 2-0 Freiburg.