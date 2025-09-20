West Ham United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Crystal Palace today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
It's all over at the London Stadium as Graham Potter's West Ham remain without a home win so far this season and the former Chelsea boss remains under pressure after a 2-1 derby loss to Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner's side showed resilience after Jarrod Bowen's header early in the second half cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-half goal to extend their own unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign. A rare Tyrick Mitchell goal ensures three points head back across London as Palace's 2.14 xG yielded two goals and West Ham's 0.61 only managed one. Up next for Potter's Hammers is a trip to Everton on September 29 as Palace host leaders Liverpool two days before.
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
West Ham are looking tired now as Palace continue to push forward in search of a potential third goal to kill the game off. Glasner's men are in total control now.
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
Last chance saloon here for West Ham as Mavropanos is ushered forward to join Fullkrug in attack.
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
West Ham win a free-kick on the edge of their own box but Areola's launched ball is dealt with on half-way by Nketiah.
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
Henderson is booked for delaying a restart from a goal kick.
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
That's a cynical foul from Lerma as he catches Walker-Peters on a breakaway.
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
Seven minutes added on..is there time for West Ham to equalise again?
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
Diouf pulls back Devenny and collects a clear booking.
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
Devenny's resulting free-kick almost catches West Ham out, as Nketiah's volley is turned over the bar by Areola, before an offside flag flashes up against Richards.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments