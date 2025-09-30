William Saliba boost for Arsenal as he signs new long-term contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

William Saliba has signed a new long-term deal at Arsenal.

The France international’s contract had been due to run until 2027 and the PA news agency understands he has now extended his stay up to 2030, with the Gunners moving to tie him to the club amid interest from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old defender joined Arsenal from St Etienne in July 2019, initially spending time back on loan in France, but he has become a key player at the Emirates Stadium in recent seasons.

Manager Mikel Arteta said on arsenal.com: “William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.

“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.

“We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies.”

Saliba made his 140th appearance for Arsenal in last weekend’s dramatic victory over Newcastle, coming off the bench for the second half.

The Frenchman, who has been included in the PFA Team of the Year for the last three seasons, believes he has more to offer in the future.

“I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019 and now, in 2025, I’m still here to extend my contract,” he said.

“I’m so happy. I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it’s the best place to be.

“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.

“I think I haven’t reached my peak. I have a lot of things to improve, a lot of things to give to this team, and I know that the coach and the staff will help me to become the best, or one of the best, defenders in the world and win trophies.”

Victory over Newcastle left the Gunners two points behind early Premier League leaders Liverpool, while they face Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday.