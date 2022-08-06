Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1659795551

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 August 2022 15:17
Comments
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
A general view of the Volkswagen Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1659795505

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, SV Werder Bremen 2.

6 August 2022 15:18
1659795439

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

6 August 2022 15:17
1659795436

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.

6 August 2022 15:17
1659795236

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Attempt missed. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

6 August 2022 15:13
1659795193

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

6 August 2022 15:13
1659795086

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Attempt blocked. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

6 August 2022 15:11
1659795046

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

6 August 2022 15:10
1659794904

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Attempt saved. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marvin Ducksch.

6 August 2022 15:08
1659794842

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marvin Ducksch.

6 August 2022 15:07
1659794765

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

6 August 2022 15:06

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in