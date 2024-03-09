Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Last week, Fulham put three past Brighton without reply, as their recent resurgence continued. With just one defeat from six league games, Marco Silva's men have inched up to 12th place. Although the Cottagers have failed to keep a single clean sheet on the road since September, they know that doing the double over Wolves - who they beat 3-2 in November's reverse fixture - will take them above their hosts in the table.
Convincingly beaten by Newcastle United last week, Wolves suffered their first away defeat since Christmas and slipped below their conquerors in the Premier League standings. Nonetheless, Gary O'Neil's side are still clinging on to a top-half position and sit three points above today's visitors. The West Midlands club now seek their third successive win in all competitions, following 1-0 successes over Sheffield United and Brighton in the league and cup respectively.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Wolves and Fulham at Molineux!
Team news!
Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Santiago Bueno, Ait Nouri, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Pedro Neto, Fraser.
Subs: Noha Lemina, Doherty, Traore, Hugo Bueno, Doyle, Gomes, Bentley, Chirewa, Chiwome.
Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz.
Subs: Rodak, Tete, Broja, Cairney, Traore, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Joao Palhinha.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
