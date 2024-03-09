Jump to content

Liveupdated1709998495

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 March 2024 15:34
Guardiola gives blunt response to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Man City comments

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1709995465

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

SUBS: Marek Rodak, Tim Ream, Armando Broja, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Joao Palhinha, Adama Traore, Kenny Tete, Willian, Tom Cairney.

9 March 2024 14:44
1709995276

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic; Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

9 March 2024 14:41
1709995135

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

SUBS: Dan Bentley, Boubacar Traore, Hugo Bueno, Tawanda Chirewa, Toti Gomes, Matt Doherty, Noha Lemina, Leon Chiwome, Tommy Doyle.

9 March 2024 14:38
1709995033

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

WOLVES (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Santiago Bueno, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait Nouri; Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina; Pedro Neto, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pablo Sarabia; Nathan Fraser.

9 March 2024 14:37
1709994860

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

Last week, Fulham put three past Brighton without reply, as their recent resurgence continued. With just one defeat from six league games, Marco Silva's men have inched up to 12th place. Although the Cottagers have failed to keep a single clean sheet on the road since September, they know that doing the double over Wolves - who they beat 3-2 in November's reverse fixture - will take them above their hosts in the table.

9 March 2024 14:34
1709994719

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

Convincingly beaten by Newcastle United last week, Wolves suffered their first away defeat since Christmas and slipped below their conquerors in the Premier League standings. Nonetheless, Gary O'Neil's side are still clinging on to a top-half position and sit three points above today's visitors. The West Midlands club now seek their third successive win in all competitions, following 1-0 successes over Sheffield United and Brighton in the league and cup respectively.

9 March 2024 14:31
1709994636

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Wolves and Fulham at Molineux!

9 March 2024 14:30
1709993309

Team news!

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Santiago Bueno, Ait Nouri, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Pedro Neto, Fraser.

Subs: Noha Lemina, Doherty, Traore, Hugo Bueno, Doyle, Gomes, Bentley, Chirewa, Chiwome.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Broja, Cairney, Traore, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Joao Palhinha.

Jamie Braidwood9 March 2024 14:08
1709992829

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

9 March 2024 14:00
1709992814

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

9 March 2024 14:00

