Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll

Costa has been refused a work permit.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 07 September 2022 07:05
The Telegraph reports the Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit
The Telegraph reports the Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit.

The same paper writes 23-year-old Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is speaking to Standard Liege over a loan deal covering the rest of the season.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down a contract renewal offer due to being offered a lower wage than Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the Standard.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down a contract renewal offer (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Players to watch

Brian Brobbey: Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur writes the 20-year-old Ajax striker has been contacted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to join United.

Nathan Redmond: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 28-year-old Southampton winger will join Turkish team Besiktas on a one-year loan.

