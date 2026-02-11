Wasteful Nottingham Forest held at home as Wolves edge nearer Derby points total

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche came under further pressure after his side were held to a 0-0 draw against rock-bottom Wolves.

Forest completely dominated at the City Ground, peppering their visitors’ goal with 35 shots, but could not find a way through.

Although the draw moves them three points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three, this was a big chance to give themselves an even bigger cushion over 18th-placed West Ham.

And Dyche’s position could now come under threat, having taken just two points from matches against Crystal Palace, Leeds and Wolves.

The wider run of just two wins in the last 10 league games will alarm trigger-happy owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was at the City Ground, and a third managerial sacking of the season now seems a possibility, especially as fans turned on Dyche at full-time.

He will undoubtedly point to a raft of missed chances, with Lorenzo Lucca blazing over from a six-on-one situation and Morato missing from point-blank range.

Wolves were fortunate to escape, but they edged closer to Derby’s record low Premier League total of 11 points as they moved on to nine.

After watching West Ham and Leeds take points off Manchester United and Chelsea respectively on Tuesday, Forest needed to respond.

And they enjoyed a strong opening where they could have taken the lead in the first 15 minutes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi drifted an effort just wide as he cut inside from the left while Morgan Gibbs-White stung the palms of Jose Sa with an effort from distance.

The former Wolves midfielder then went even closer in the 14th minute as he was picked out by Elliot Anderson, but he could not direct his header into the corner at the far post.

The hosts continued to dominate and, in the 30th minute, missed an incredible chance to go in front, wasting a six-on-one opportunity.

Wolves were caught on the break from a free-kick, with Hudson-Odoi racing clear down the left.

He had five unmarked options to choose from in the box and picked out Lucca, but the Italian blazed over from 12 yards.

Sa, a January window target for Forest, was earning his wages in the Wolves goal, which came under continued attack.

The Portuguese got down well to keep out an Anderson effort and also saved another Hudson-Odoi shot.

In between those two chances, Wolves had their first sight at goal when Tolu Arokodare flashed a header just wide.

Already agitated Forest fans might not have been able to cope had that gone in, but their frustration grew in the second half.

Hudson-Odoi spurned another chance after a sauntering run into the box by Gibbs-White, while Morato flashed a header just wide of the post.

The longer Forest’s search for an opener went on, the edgier they became at the other end and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was called into action twice.

First, he got down well to keep out Mateus Mane’s low shot and then reacted to Angel Gomes’ effort from the edge of the box.

Forest regained control and forced Sa into a heroic double save in the 76th minute, blocking Igor Jesus’s effort and then springing across his line to deny Morato, who should have scored from three yards out.

In the end, Forest survived with a point as Wolves missed a golden chance to win it in added time as Mane shot straight at Ortega on the break.

The atmosphere was already toxic by then as Dyche was booed down the tunnel.