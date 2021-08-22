All things considered, Nuno Espirito Santo did a superb job at Wolves during his tenure with the club. His departure at the end of last season came as something of a surprise to many, but things were beginning to become a little stale at Molineux.

Santo quickly moved on to take the Tottenham job in the summer and kicked things off with a superb win over Manchester City last weekend. But the Premier League is an unforgiving division and Spurs have been susceptible to erratic form over the past couple of campaigns, something Santo will want to address straight away.

All eyes will be on the team sheet and the inclusion or exclusion of Tottenham’s talisman Harry Kane, but the 2019 Champions League finalists proved last weekend that they still have more than enough to compete without him.

Meanwhile, Wolves will be hoping they can disrupt their former manager’s start with Spurs. Their defeat to Leicester is something they will have to quickly forget about if they are to get anything from this one.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match today.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 August.

How can I watch it?

The match is not being shown on TV in the UK as Sky Sports have selected to show Southampton vs Manchester United instead.

What is the team news?

Wolves have no new fresh injury concerns to contend with following their 1-0 defeat to Leicester last weekend. However, Jonny, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Yerson Mosquera and Hugo Bueno all remain out as they continue their return to fitness.

There has not yet been any official word on whether Kane will play any part in Spurs’ clash with Wolves, but it is unlikely he will start the game.Meanwhile, Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers are both out with injuries, while Tanguy Ndombele also looks set to miss out as he eyes a move away from North London before the end of the transfer window.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; However, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dele; Lucas, Bergwijn, Son

Odds

Wolves: 11/5

Draw: 2/1

Tottenham: 6/4

Prediction

Spurs remain a strong side regardless of whether Kane is included or not. Santo’s side proved against Manchester City that they remain a formidable force on their day, so Wolves will undoubtedly have their hands full. Bruno Lage will want to get off the mark in the Premier League, especially with his side returning to a packed Molineux. But the quality lies with Tottenham and you would expect them to come through this tough test. 1-2 Spurs.