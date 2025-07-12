Women’s Euro 2025 live: England and Wales set for ‘derby’ as possible quarter-final opponents revealed
England’s Lauren Hemp has vowed the Lionesses won’t be complacent as they look to reach the quarter-finals
England are building up to their Euro 2025 “derby” against Wales as the Lionesses look to reach the quarter-finals with a victory over their neighbours in Switzerland.
The holders kept their tournament defence alive with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and will be through to the knockout stages with a win against Wales, who are all-but out after defeats to France and the Netherlands.
Tournament debutants Wales will be desperate to spoil England’s plans and ensure they do not come home empty handed, while England’s Lauren Hemp has vowed that the Lionesses won’t be complacent.
England’s possible quarter-finals opponents could be revealed tonight as Germany and Sweden clash in Group C. Both teams are already through but Sweden can claim top spot with a draw while Germany need to win.
Should England beat Wales and France avoid defeat to the Netherlands, the Lionesses will play the Group C winners in their quarter-final clash in Zurich. Follow the latest from Euro 2025 below
The three changes Sarina Wiegman made to rescue England’s Women’s Euro 2025 campaign
England thrashed the Netherlands to keep their Euro 2025 campaign alive as the holders responded to the threat of elimination with a superb performance.
The Lionesses could have become the first European champions to be eliminated from the group stage had they followed their 2-1 loss to France with another defeat.
But Sarina Wiegman’s side thrived under the pressure of a knockout game, with two goals from Lauren James firing England to a huge win over a strong Dutch team.
Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone scored the other goals, which puts England in a great position to reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales on Sunday.
Here’s how England bounced back from defeat to stay alive at Euro 2025.
The three changes Sarina Wiegman made to rescue England’s Women’s Euro 2025 campaign
What do England need to qualify? Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations explained
The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.
Holders England were one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday was described as “must-win”.
The Lionesses could have become the first European champions to be eliminated from the group stage of the Women’s Euro but they instead thrashed the Netherlands to keep their title defence alive.
It puts the defending champions in a great position to reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales, who have lost both matches to Netherlands and France so far.
What do England need to qualify? Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations explained
'It's a derby and we want to win, end of'
Lauren Hemp promised “fight” and “character” from England and said the Lionesses are aware of how much this upcoming match means for Wales as they prepare for what is likely to be their final match at the Euros.
“It's gonna be a really tough match, obviously we've got so much respect for Wales,” Hemp said. “They've done really well in the competition so far, but we're very desperate to win and we know what it's going take to win. You never know what you're going to get from this team, but what you will get is a lot of fight and a lot of character.
“Wales have done so well to get here and we have got so much respect for them as an England team. We know the rivalry is huge, so we want to win as much as possible.
“It’s important that we all want to improve the women’s game as far as we can. It’s a great rivalry and these are the games you want to be involved in. We’re all very excited about it and we don’t need to explain the rivalry. It’s a derby, we want to win, end of.”
Lauren Hemp vows England won’t be complacent in Women’s Euro 2025 ‘rivalry’ against Wales
Lauren Hemp has vowed England won’t be complacent against Wales and said the Lionesses are treating the Euro 2025 clash as a “derby” as the holders look to advance to the quarter-finals.
“We definitely won't go into the game complacent,” Hemp said. “Wales have done well this tournament, they deserve to be here and we've got so much respect for them. They've got a lot of great players who I have experienced playing week in week out in the WSL, so they've got a good team.”
Hemp vows England won’t be complacent in ‘rivalry’ against Wales
When is England v Wales? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel
England face Wales at Euro 2025 as the British rivals clash with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.
Holders England could have been out if they lost to the Netherlands on Wednesday but produced an excellent performance to win 4-0 and spark their tournament into life.
The Lionesses are guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals with a win of any kind while Wales need to win against England and hope other results go their way.
Wales, who have lost both of their games, need to win and for France to beat the Netherlands but the tournament debuts also require a huge goal swing to advance.
Here’s everything you need to know
When is England v Wales? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel
Why England v Wales will reveal how far the Lionesses will go at Women’s Euro 2025
If there was any question about how England would prepare for Sunday’s “derby” against Wales, Sarina Wiegman actually revealed it the moment the build-up started. The coach had been asked whether goal difference had been a consideration in the minutes after the 4-0 win over the Netherlands.
“No,” Wiegman responded. “We discussed how to play at our best.”
As classically simple as that sounds, and as different as this game is to the Dutch, it does illustrate the mentality running through the squad now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments