Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations: What England need to avoid early exit
England are one of the sides at risk after losing their opening game to France
The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.
Holders England are one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday has been described as “must-win”.
Norway are on the verge of the quarter-finals after winning both of their opening games, while Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden and France could all also book their place in the knockout rounds in the coming days.
Group A
Norway will become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals if Iceland fail to beat Switzerland.
Results so far
Iceland 0-1 Finland
Switzerland 1-2 Norway
Norway 2-1 Finland
Remaining fixtures
Switzerland v Iceland
Switzerland v Finland
Norway v Iceland
Group B
In short, if Spain beat Belgium and Italy beat Portugal, both Spain and Italy will be through before playing each other. If Spain beat Belgium, a draw between Italy and Portugal would eliminate Belgium.
Results so far
Belgium 0-1 Italy
Spain 5-0 Portugal
Remaining fixtures
Spain v Belgium
Italy v Portugal
Spain v Italy
Belgium v Portugal
Group C
In short, if Germany beat Denmark and Sweden beat Poland, both Germany and Sweden would be through before playing each other. If Germany beat Denmark, a draw between Sweden and Poland would eliminate Denmark.
Results so far
Denmark 0-1 Sweden
Germany 2-0 Poland
Remaining fixtures
Germany v Denmark
Sweden v Poland
Germany v Sweden
Denmark v Poland
Group D
If England lose to the Netherlands and France take at least a point against Wales, England would be out. Wales would also be out if they lose and the Netherlands take at least a point.
England cannot be knocked out with a draw, but they would likely need a favour from France on the final day. If France avoid defeat and England draw, France and Netherlands could both advance with a draw on the final day.
Results so far
Wales 0-3 Netherlands
France 2-1 England
Remaining fixtures
England v Netherlands
France v Wales
France v Netherlands
England v Wales
