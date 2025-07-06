Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations: What England need to avoid early exit

England are one of the sides at risk after losing their opening game to France

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 06 July 2025 19:50 BST
Comments
Miguel Delaney on England's Euro 2025 defeat to France

The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.

Holders England are one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday has been described as “must-win”.

Norway are on the verge of the quarter-finals after winning both of their opening games, while Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden and France could all also book their place in the knockout rounds in the coming days.

Group A

Norway will become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals if Iceland fail to beat Switzerland.

Results so far

Iceland 0-1 Finland

Switzerland 1-2 Norway

Norway 2-1 Finland

Remaining fixtures

Switzerland v Iceland

Switzerland v Finland

Norway v Iceland

Group B

In short, if Spain beat Belgium and Italy beat Portugal, both Spain and Italy will be through before playing each other. If Spain beat Belgium, a draw between Italy and Portugal would eliminate Belgium.

Results so far

Belgium 0-1 Italy

Spain 5-0 Portugal

Remaining fixtures

Spain v Belgium

Italy v Portugal

Spain v Italy

Belgium v Portugal

Group C

In short, if Germany beat Denmark and Sweden beat Poland, both Germany and Sweden would be through before playing each other. If Germany beat Denmark, a draw between Sweden and Poland would eliminate Denmark.

Results so far

Denmark 0-1 Sweden

Germany 2-0 Poland

Remaining fixtures

Germany v Denmark

Sweden v Poland

Germany v Sweden

Denmark v Poland

Group D

If England lose to the Netherlands and France take at least a point against Wales, England would be out. Wales would also be out if they lose and the Netherlands take at least a point.

England cannot be knocked out with a draw, but they would likely need a favour from France on the final day. If France avoid defeat and England draw, France and Netherlands could both advance with a draw on the final day.

Results so far

Wales 0-3 Netherlands

France 2-1 England

Remaining fixtures

England v Netherlands

France v Wales

France v Netherlands

England v Wales

