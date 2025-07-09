Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations: What England need to avoid early exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.

Holders England are one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday has been described as “must-win”.

Norway were the first nation through to the quarter-finals after Switzerland eliminated Iceland with a 2-0 victory in Group A, while they were followed by Spain after the world champions thrashed Belgium 6-2 to make it two wins out of two in Group B.

Germany and Sweden both joined them from Group C, eliminating Denmark and Poland in the process.

Group A

Norway became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals after Switzerland beat Iceland 2-0 in Bern. Switzerland’s late second could be crucial ahead of their final-day shoot-out with Finland, as it means the hosts can progress with a win or a draw. Finland need to beat Switzerland to reach the quarter-finals. Norway are through as group winners after beating both of Switzerland and Finland.

Results so far

Iceland 0-1 Finland

Switzerland 1-2 Norway

Norway 2-1 Finland

Switzerland 2-0 Iceland

Remaining fixtures

Switzerland v Finland

Norway v Iceland

Group B

After Spain’s 6-2 win over Belgium, the world champions were sent through and the Belgians were eliminated by the 1-1 draw between Italy and Portugal, whose dramatic equaliser kept their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Portugal must beat Belgium to have any hope of finishing above Italy, who can book their place in the knockouts by avoiding defeat against Spain. If Italy lose, Portugal can overtake them with a win, but only if there is also a six-goal swing in goal difference. A 3-0 win for Portugal and a 3-0 defeat for Italy would be enough, for example.

Results so far

Belgium 0-1 Italy

Spain 5-0 Portugal

Spain 6-2 Belgium

Italy 1-1 Portugal

Remaining fixtures

Spain v Italy

Belgium v Portugal

Group C

Sweden and Germany are both through and Denmark and Poland are out after two games. Sweden and Germany play each other on Saturday to determine who will go through as group winners, with Sweden requiring only a draw given their slight edge on goal difference. Germany have to win to top the group.

Results so far

Denmark 0-1 Sweden

Germany 2-0 Poland

Germany 2-1 Denmark

Sweden 3-0 Poland

Remaining fixtures

Germany v Sweden

Denmark v Poland

Group D

If England lose to the Netherlands and France take at least a point against Wales, England would be out. Wales would also be out if they lose and the Netherlands take at least a point.

England cannot be knocked out today with a draw, but they would likely need a favour from France on the final day.

If England draw against Netherlands and France win or draw against Wales, England could still progress to the quarter-finals if France beat the Netherlands on the final day. England would have to win, of course, and goal difference would then become a factor: England would need a 3-0 win to be sure. In this scenario, France and Netherlands could both advance with a draw on the final day while knocking out the holders - regardless on England’s result against Wales.

If England lose to the Netherlands but Wales beat France, England would not be out just yet. They would need to beat Wales on the final day and France would need to lose against the Netherlands. It would then come down to a mini-league between the three teams.

Results so far

Wales 0-3 Netherlands

France 2-1 England

Remaining fixtures

England v Netherlands

France v Wales

France v Netherlands

England v Wales