Women’s Euro 2025 live: Wounded Lionesses vow ‘proper England’ performance against Netherlands

'I'm fed up with talking!' - Stanway urges England to 'take action' after France defeat

England could be out of Euro 2025 by Wednesday night if they lose to the Netherlands, with Sarina Wiegman’s players determined to put things right on the pitch after their opening defeat to France in Zurich.

“We’ve spoken about wanting to be ‘proper England’ and going back to what we’re good at and our traditional style of football – tough tackles and remembering why we’re here,” midfielder Georgia Stanway said. “Sometimes it’s about blocking out the noise and getting on the pitch and getting stuck in.”

Wiegman is likely to make changes to her team after the manner of England’s 2-1 defeat to France at Stadion Letzigrund in what is a “must-win” match for the holders. There is a nightmare situation where if England and Wales both lose to the Netherlands and France on Wednesday, both teams will be out of the Euros before playing each other on Sunday.

“It’s reality - if we’re not good enough on Wednesday we’re not good enough to be at the tournament,” Stanway said. “We have to be brave and ruthless.”

