Women’s Euro 2025 live: Wounded Lionesses vow ‘proper England’ performance against Netherlands
The holders will be out of the Euros after just two games if they lose to the Netherlands and France pick up at least a point against Wales
England could be out of Euro 2025 by Wednesday night if they lose to the Netherlands, with Sarina Wiegman’s players determined to put things right on the pitch after their opening defeat to France in Zurich.
“We’ve spoken about wanting to be ‘proper England’ and going back to what we’re good at and our traditional style of football – tough tackles and remembering why we’re here,” midfielder Georgia Stanway said. “Sometimes it’s about blocking out the noise and getting on the pitch and getting stuck in.”
Wiegman is likely to make changes to her team after the manner of England’s 2-1 defeat to France at Stadion Letzigrund in what is a “must-win” match for the holders. There is a nightmare situation where if England and Wales both lose to the Netherlands and France on Wednesday, both teams will be out of the Euros before playing each other on Sunday.
“It’s reality - if we’re not good enough on Wednesday we’re not good enough to be at the tournament,” Stanway said. “We have to be brave and ruthless.”
Follow all the latest Euro 2025 news and build-up to England v Netherlands, below
Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations: What England need to avoid early exit
The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.
Holders England are one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday has been described as “must-win”.
Norway were the first nation through to the quarter-finals after Switzerland eliminated Iceland with a 2-0 victory in Group A, while they were followed by Spain after the world champions thrashed Belgium 6-2 to make it two wins out of two in Group B.
Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations: What England need to avoid early exit
Women’s Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
England are on the back foot at Euro 2025 after an opening defeat to France left the holders in “must-win” territory going into the rest of the tournament.
The action continues on Tuesday and returns to Group C, with Germany and Sweden having the chance to reach the quarter-finals if they can back up their opening wins. Germany, who have lost captain Giulia Gwinn to a tournament-ending injury, take on Denmark in Basel while Sweden face Poland.
Spain ensured their progress through to the quarter-finals on Monday with a 6-2 win over Belgium. Italy are in a strong position to join them but Portugal managed to stay alive in Group B with a late equaliser to avoid elimination in the 1-1 draw in Geneva.
Women’s Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
When is England v Netherlands? Kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch
England face a “must-win” clash with the Netherlands at Euro 2025 as the Lionesses look to keep their European title defence alive.
An opening defeat to France on Saturday night means the holders will be heading home if they lose to the Netherlands and France pick up at least a point against Wales.
England know they must improve from their opening display against France, with Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson both critical of how poor they were in possession.
The Netherlands, who won the Euros under Wiegman in 2017, opened their tournament with a 3-0 win over Wales as Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th international goal.
When is England v Netherlands? Kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Euro 2025 match
It’s time for the Lionesses to stop talking and get back to basics
After Euro 2025 began in a heatwave, heavy rain and cooler temperatures have swept across Switzerland, freshening the air. In the hills above Lake Zurich, England have been speaking about a similar reset. It needs to happen quickly; from the disappointment of their opening defeat and the manner of their performance against France, the Lionesses will find themselves out of the Euros on Wednesday if they lose to the Netherlands.
England know what is required as they look to put things right. The Lionesses admitted they failed to turn up against France and there were “healthy” conversations and “helpful” analysis meetings following the 2-1 defeat at Stadion Letzigrund. Sarina Wiegman’s players now can’t wait to get going against the Netherlands, eager to “stop talking” and show the resolve of European champions.
Good afternoon
England could be out of Euro 2025 by Wednesday night if they lose to the Netherlands, with Sarina Wiegman’s players determined to put things right on the pitch after their opening defeat to France in Zurich.
“We’ve spoken about wanting to be ‘proper England’ and going back to what we’re good at and our traditional style of football – tough tackles and remembering why we’re here,” midfielder Georgia Stanway said. “Sometimes it’s about blocking out the noise and getting on the pitch and getting stuck in.”
Wiegman is likely to make changes to her team after the manner of England’s 2-1 defeat to France at Stadion Letzigrund in what is a “must-win” match for the holders. There is a nightmare situation where if England and Wales both lose to the Netherlands and France on Wednesday, both teams will be out of the Euros before playing each other on Sunday.
“It’s reality - if we’re not good enough on Wednesday we’re not good enough to be at the tournament,” Stanway said. “We have to be brave and ruthless.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments