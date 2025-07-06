Women’s Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
The action returns to Group A as hosts Switzerland take on Iceland looking for their first win
England are on the back foot at Euro 2025 after an opening defeat to France left the holders in “must-win” territory going into the rest of the tournament.
The Lionesses head into Wednesday’s game against the Netherlands knowing that defeat could result in an early exit from their tournament after a 2-1 defeat to France in Zurich.
The action continues on Sunday and returns to Group A as hosts Switzerland take on Iceland looking for their first win of the tournament. The hosts were beaten 2-1 by Norway in their opening match, while Iceland lost 1-0 against Finland.
Spain started their bid to become European champions for the first time in impressive fashion as they thrashed Portugal 5-0 and on Monday could seal their place in the quarter-finals against Belgium.
