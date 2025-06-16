Women’s Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match
The Lionesses will be defending their European crown when the tournament kicks off in Switzerland in July
England will chase another major title at Euro 2025 as the Lionesses take on debutants Wales, France and the Netherlands in a blockbuster Group D in Switzerland.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are defending champions having lifted the trophy on home soil with a memorable victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final.
They will be joined by first-time qualifiers Wales who will make their major tournament debuts in the July finals after a historic victory over the Republic of Ireland in the play-offs.
Euro 2025 will kick off in Switzerland on Wednesday 2 July. The final will be played at St-Jakob’s Park in Basel on Sunday 27 July.
England Euro 2025 fixtures
- Saturday 5th July vs France - 8pm BST, live on ITV
- Wednesday 9th July vs Netherlands - 5pm BST, live on BBC
- Sunday 13th July vs Wales - 8pm BST, live on ITV
Wales Euro 2025 fixtures
- Saturday 5th July vs Netherlands - 5pm BST, live on BBC
- Wednesday 9th July vs France - 8pm BST, live on ITV
- Sunday 13th July vs England - 8pm BST, live on ITV
