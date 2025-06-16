Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Women’s Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match

The Lionesses will be defending their European crown when the tournament kicks off in Switzerland in July

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 16 June 2025 13:40 BST
Comments
Sarina Wiegman praises hat-trick hero Aggie Beever-Jones as England women demolish Portugal

England will chase another major title at Euro 2025 as the Lionesses take on debutants Wales, France and the Netherlands in a blockbuster Group D in Switzerland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are defending champions having lifted the trophy on home soil with a memorable victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

They will be joined by first-time qualifiers Wales who will make their major tournament debuts in the July finals after a historic victory over the Republic of Ireland in the play-offs.

Euro 2025 will kick off in Switzerland on Wednesday 2 July. The final will be played at St-Jakob’s Park in Basel on Sunday 27 July.

Recommended

England Euro 2025 fixtures

  • Saturday 5th July vs France - 8pm BST, live on ITV
  • Wednesday 9th July vs Netherlands - 5pm BST, live on BBC
  • Sunday 13th July vs Wales - 8pm BST, live on ITV

Wales Euro 2025 fixtures

  • Saturday 5th July vs Netherlands - 5pm BST, live on BBC
  • Wednesday 9th July vs France - 8pm BST, live on ITV
  • Sunday 13th July vs England - 8pm BST, live on ITV

Full Euro 2025 fixtures and TV schedule

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in