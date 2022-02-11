Arsenal visit Chelsea tonight in a massive game atop the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal are league leaders in the WSL with 30 points, while Chelsea occupy second place on 28 points – with a game in hand – as the campaign arrives at its midway point.

Each side comes into this clash in similar form to their opposition, with the Gunners having won two of their last five league games, drawn two and lost one, while Chelsea have won three, drawn one and lost one.

The Blues secured back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Man City in their last two outings, while Arsenal went down to 10 women and drew their most recent match – against Man United – after a cup win against London City.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 7.45pm on Friday 11 February.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live in the UK on Sky Sports. It will also air live on the SkyGo app and the broadcaster’s website.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Chelsea midfielder Ji So-Yun returns after featuring at the Asian Cup for South Korea. In defence, Magdalena Eriksson is out due to injury.

Arsenal will be without the versatile Katie McCabe, who picked up a suspension for a red card last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Berger, Nouwen, Bright, Carter, Reiten, Andersson, Ingle, Cuthbert, Harder, Kerr, Kirby.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Catley, Williamson, Beattie, Maritz, Maanum, Walti, Little, Blackstenius, Miedema, Mead.

Odds

Chelsea – 4/5

Draw – 11/4

Arsenal – 27/20