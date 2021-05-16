Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League final latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight
Both clubs are aiming for European glory to go with their domestic league successes
Chelsea face Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on Sunday night.
The match takes place in Gothenburg, Sweden, with either winner set to break the five-year stranglehold on the competition which Lyon have had, after winning from 2016 through to 2020.
Barcelona did make the final two years ago, losing on that occasion, but they have been unstoppable domestically with a record of 26 wins from 26 games in the Primera Division.
Chelsea, meanwhile, won the WSL by two points ahead of rivals Man City, who Barcelona knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage this season.
They followed that up by beating PSG in the semis, while Chelsea saw off last year’s losing finalists Wolfsburg in the last eight and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.
Follow all the action from the Women’s Champions League final between Chelsea and Barcelona below.
BARCELONA CHANGE
Goalscorer Leupolz is swapped for Guro Reiten.
48 min: Chelsea appealing for a penalty, as Harder is bundled to the ground, but the call goes the other way!
46 min: An early header from Chelsea, with Kerr meeting Kirby’s cross, but the header lacked power.
46 min: And we have kick off.
CHELSEA 0-4 BARCELONA (46’)
The second half is about to begin, can Chelsea get an early goal? Or will Barcelona continue their dominance from the first half?
HALF TIME
Half time in the Women’s Champions League final.
Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona.
Barcelona have simply tore Chelsea to shreds. If the first goal was highly fortuitous, if the penalty awarded for the second was harsh, then the third and fourth goals were simply marvellous.
The early goals stunned Chelsea, and they’ve struggled to get back into the game since the second goal, really. Barcelona’s play, especially down the wings from Martens and Hansen, has been outstanding. Chelsea’s full-backs simply cannot cope with their pace and trickery.
Alexia Putellas in midfield has also been highly impressive for Barcelona.
This is going to be a long second half for Chelsea, who will hope to salvage some pride, at the very least.
45 min: Ji’s free kick is well struck, but well saved by Panos.
44 min: Free kick for Chelsea in a dangerous area, can they get a goal back before half time?
40 min: Chelsea get their first shot on target in the game, as Harder cuts inside down the left-hand channel and shoots from the edge of the area.
Saved comfortably by Panos.
GOAL! CHELSEA 0-4 BARCELONA (HANSEN ‘38)
Sumptuous play from Barcelona. Game set and match.
Martens ghosts past Charles down the left-hand side, the Barcelona winger arrows into the box, bides her time, before picking out Hansen, who taps it in from a yard out.
Barcelona have been simply fantastic in this opening 40 minutes.
