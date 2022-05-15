Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final latest score and goal updates today
Follow all the action from Wembley as the Blues look for a league and cup double
Wembley Stadium takes centre stage all weekend in the football world and we’re back for the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday, where Chelsea will face Manchester City.
Emma Hayes’ side won this competition last season, beating Arsenal in the final, so while they’re aiming to retain their own trophy it’s also a case of attempting to do the double-double: Chelsea have been dominant over the last few years and won the FA Cup and Women’s Super League double in 2020/21 and are possibly 90 minutes from doing the same this time around. They clinched the WSL title last weekend thanks to a comeback 4-2 win against Manchester United, with FWA Footballer of the Year Sam Kerr netting two spectacular efforts.
Man City, on the other hand, fell somewhat short in their league ambitions this term - finishing third, nine points off the pace - but their reasons for optimism are boosted by the fact they beat Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final back in March, a second half comeback leading to 3-1 the scoreline on that occasion. Follow all the team news and match action as Chelsea face Man City in the Women’s FA Cup final below:
Chelsea 0-0 Man City
5 mins: Reiten hooks a ball towards Harder but the ball had just gone out of play before she made the pass.
Bronze and Reiten battle for the ball on the near touchline and it is the England international who gets the better of her.
Oh another chance for City! Gareth Taylor’s side have started this match superbly. Hemp drives into the area and finds Kelly but her shot is superbly blocked by Bright! It then falls to White but her shot is also blocked behind for a corner to City.
Millie Bright blocked both shots!
Chelsea 0-0 Man City
3 mins: CHANCE! Oh the first opportunity of the match falls the way of Manchester City. Kelly’s effort deflects perfectly into the path of Weir but she blazes over from eight yards out!
Really good opportunity, that.
Chelsea 0-0 Man City
2 mins: Chelsea straight onto the front foot as Harder looks to turn and get a shot off on the edge of the Manchester City penalty area but she is snuffed out.
Chelsea clearly lining up in a 3-4-3. Manchester City beginning with a 4-3-3 set-up.
Chelsea 0-0 Man City
1 min: WE ARE UNDERWAY!
Chelsea get the Vitality Women’s FA Cup going in front of a superb atmosphere at Wembley Stadium.
Chelsea vs Man City
Here we go then! The players have made their way out onto the pitch in front of a record Women’s FA Cup final crowd.
What an occasion.
Chelsea vs Man City
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has explained Fran Kirby’s place on the bench today amid her health concerns.
She told BBC One: “I think it’s important that Fran [Kirby] comes into the group but the pressure is not on Fran.
“We have done really well second half of the season and we’re delighted she’s back and we have a squad of players we believe can retain this title.”
On the FA Cup final, she then added: “We have an amazing squad and I trust them, we pout a group out to star the game but we’ve done so well is finish games.
“I respect them, they’ve done an amazing job this year. They have individuals that can win games and so do we, I hope it’s an epic FA Cup final with a big crowd because that is really what we want.”
Chelsea vs Man City
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has given his thoughts ahead of the FA Cup final - which kicks off in just five minutes time.
He told BBC Sport: “I always like to see how players check in and train in the week and look at the rhythm and the cohesion and a little about who we’re playing. Everyone has put their bit in but it’s always about what you bring to the team and the capacity in the role you’re given.
“We try to concentrate on what we do, bring our identity to the game as much as we can and we hope that we can do that today.
“It’s huge, an amazing occasion with the supporters. Regardless of today we have had a sensational last two thirds of the season where the players have shown an identity and character and that has been inspiring for anyone see.”
Chelsea vs Man City
Speaking of doubles, a reminder that Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp has scored double the goals of any other player in the FA Cup this season.
She has already netted six times. The next closest to her in the competition is a cluster of eight players on three goals.
That is some return from the 21-year-old England star.
Chelsea vs Man City
Both sides are going for variations of a double today.
Manchester City have already claimed the League Cup this season and so will be hoping they can win a second final of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Chelsea clinched the Women’s Super League title last weekend and are now searching for the more traditional double.
Chelsea vs Man City latest
Emma Hayes is looking to win a fourth FA Cup medal this afternoon. She has also won five WSL titles now.
Man City, though, denied her a third League Cup medal earlier this term.
