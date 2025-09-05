Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Chelsea train in ‘blood-stained shorts’ to challenge period stigma in sport ahead of WSL opener

The WSL season begins on Friday September 5

Robert O'Connor
Friday 05 September 2025 21:27 BST
Nathalie Bjoern of Chelsea warms up prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City
Nathalie Bjoern of Chelsea warms up prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City (WSL Football via Getty Images)

Chelsea players made a powerful statement against period stigma in sport by wearing ‘blood-stained shorts’ during their warm-up before Friday’s Women’s Super League opener against Manchester City. This striking visual was part of a collaborative campaign with period care organisation Here We Flow.

The initiative seeks to normalise women and girls participating in sports while menstruating, simultaneously challenging conventional media portrayals of periods.

It was inspired by research by the group which suggests 80 per cent of women would feel embarrassed if their period visibly leaked in public.

The back part of the right leg of the players’ shorts, which typically features a white design over a blue background, was stained red with simulated period blood during the warm-up before Sonia Bompastor’s side began the defence of their WSL title.

Aki Mandhar, chief executive of Chelsea Women, said: “At Chelsea we want to break down barriers and inspire change. We want to reset the narrative about periods, normalise them and in doing so empower and inspire the next generation of young girls, whether they play sport or not.

“Periods should be a source of strength and confidence for girls, not a hinderance.”

