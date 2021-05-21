Chelsea manager Emma Hayes praised her side’s response after a 3-0 FA Cup win over Everton ended their season on a high following last weekend’s Champions League final defeat.

Guro Reiten opened the scoring in the first half before goals from Sam Kerr and Drew Spence after the break secured Chelsea’s place in the last eight, which will not take place until September.

The result came on the back of last Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona.

“There is no real shame to have a silver medal from a Champions League final,” said Hayes. “It’s a beautiful medal and it’s a stark reminder that from going silver to gold we had to find something else within our group, so that’s a challenge.

“Tonight’s line-up clearly showed why my job is so difficult because everyone is good enough to start.

“To compete in the Champions League we need the squad depth and every week we have some disappointed faces. It’s not an easy task every week.

“When we came into the game tonight, I wanted to see Chelsea Women at its best and, whoever I pick, I can get a strong performance from every player.

“It is a real fabulous achievement from the players, they deserve every bit of credit that they’ve gained this year.”

Everton manager Willie Kirk was left disappointed by his side’s performance, having made a dominant start to the game.

The visitors could not replicate the victory they produced against the same opponents in last season’s quarter-finals, when they triumphed 2-1 before eventually losing to Manchester City in the final.

Kirk said: “We were looking very threatening at times and had some great spells. It probably sums up our season and what we are lacking.”

PA