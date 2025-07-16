The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
England vs Sweden betting tips: Euros quarter-final prediction and best bets
Follow our football betting tips as England face Sweden in the quarter-final at Euro 2025
England vs Sweden betting tips:
England face Sweden in the quarter-finals of Euro 2025 after successfully navigating their way out of the potentially tricky Group D.
After losing their opening game against France, the Lionesses bounced back to beat the Netherlands and Wales, scoring 10 goals and conceding just one, to finish second in the table.
Although they would have loved to win all three games, finishing runners-up to France could have its benefits as it means England can’t face the world champions Spain until the final, and now they must focus on getting there.
Sweden finished top of Group C with three wins from their three matches, including a 4-1 victory over eight-time champions Germany.
Sarina Wiegman’s side know they will have to be at their best if they are to reach the semi-finals and keep alive their chances of retaining the trophy.
Football betting sites still have England as second favourites for the title at 4/1, behind Spain at 4/5. Sweden are now the fourth favourites, just behind France at 10/1.
England to march on
England have won just one of their last six matches against Thursday’s opponents, but that came on their way to winning the Championships back in 2022.
They met in the semi-finals at Bramall Lane, and goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby secured an emphatic 4-0 win.
Since then, the sides played out two draws in their qualifiers for this tournament, a 1-1 draw at Wembley in April 2024, followed by a goalless draw three months later.
We are expecting a tougher game than that meeting three years ago, in Sheffield, but England are also much improved from those qualifiers played in 2024, so we are backing England to reach the last four.
Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfo, who recently left Barcelona, will provide the biggest threat for Sweden, who will play on the counter-attack.
The England side though, is packed with goals and goalscoring threat, with eight different players among the goals so far.
Betting sites have England as the favourites for the win at 11/10, while you can get 11/4 on a Sweden win with a draw at 37/15.
Obviously, the tie has to be settled on the night, and you can get 10/1 on England winning after extra time or the same price on a penalty shootout. But we’re playing it safe by backing them to win in 90 minutes.
England vs Sweden prediction 1: England to win - 11/10 Betfred
Toone on target again
Ella Toone has scored four goals in her last four England appearances, and after scoring the second goal in the 6-1 win over Wales on Sunday, she also turned provider for Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.
She scored the last goal in the 4-0 win over the Netherlands when Russo set up her third goal of the night, to take her tally for the season to 12 for club and country.
Betting apps are offering 10/1 on her scoring first and the same price to score last, but the safer play is the 7/2 on her netting at any time inside 90 minutes.
England vs Sweden prediction 2: Toone to score at any time - 7/2 Bet365
Please gamble responsibly
If you’re having a bet on Sweden vs England, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.
Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling.
Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.
The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling medium.
Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.
Try not to get too caught up by free bet offers or casino bonuses, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites.
But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.