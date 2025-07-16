Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England face Sweden in the quarter-finals of Euro 2025 after successfully navigating their way out of the potentially tricky Group D.

After losing their opening game against France, the Lionesses bounced back to beat the Netherlands and Wales, scoring 10 goals and conceding just one, to finish second in the table.

Although they would have loved to win all three games, finishing runners-up to France could have its benefits as it means England can’t face the world champions Spain until the final, and now they must focus on getting there.

Sweden finished top of Group C with three wins from their three matches, including a 4-1 victory over eight-time champions Germany.

Sarina Wiegman’s side know they will have to be at their best if they are to reach the semi-finals and keep alive their chances of retaining the trophy.

Football betting sites still have England as second favourites for the title at 4/1, behind Spain at 4/5. Sweden are now the fourth favourites, just behind France at 10/1.

England to march on

England have won just one of their last six matches against Thursday’s opponents, but that came on their way to winning the Championships back in 2022.

They met in the semi-finals at Bramall Lane, and goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby secured an emphatic 4-0 win.

Since then, the sides played out two draws in their qualifiers for this tournament, a 1-1 draw at Wembley in April 2024, followed by a goalless draw three months later.

We are expecting a tougher game than that meeting three years ago, in Sheffield, but England are also much improved from those qualifiers played in 2024, so we are backing England to reach the last four.

Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfo, who recently left Barcelona, will provide the biggest threat for Sweden, who will play on the counter-attack.

The England side though, is packed with goals and goalscoring threat, with eight different players among the goals so far.

Betting sites have England as the favourites for the win at 11/10, while you can get 11/4 on a Sweden win with a draw at 37/15.

Obviously, the tie has to be settled on the night, and you can get 10/1 on England winning after extra time or the same price on a penalty shootout. But we’re playing it safe by backing them to win in 90 minutes.

England vs Sweden prediction 1: England to win - 11/10 Betfred

Toone on target again

Ella Toone has scored four goals in her last four England appearances, and after scoring the second goal in the 6-1 win over Wales on Sunday, she also turned provider for Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

She scored the last goal in the 4-0 win over the Netherlands when Russo set up her third goal of the night, to take her tally for the season to 12 for club and country.

Betting apps are offering 10/1 on her scoring first and the same price to score last, but the safer play is the 7/2 on her netting at any time inside 90 minutes.

England vs Sweden prediction 2: Toone to score at any time - 7/2 Bet365

