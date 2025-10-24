Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England Women vs Brazil Women tips:

BTTS and England to win - 21/10 Betfred

Alessia Russo to score at any time - 7/5 Bet365

England women are in action on Saturday for the first time since they successfully defended their European title in the summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s side face Brazil in a friendly at the Etihad Stadium before travelling to Derby on Tuesday to play Australia (kick-off 5:30 pm, live on ITV)

This game will be a great opportunity for England to see how they compare to the side that football betting sites have as the third favourites to lift the World Cup in 2027.

Like England, Brazil have been beaten finalists in the competition, back in 2007 when they were beaten by Germany.

England, though, has a more recent history as they were beaten in the final of the last tournament in 2023, when they went down 1-0 to Spain.

They got their revenge in the summer, though, beating the reigning World Champions on penalties to win the Euros for the second time in a row.

England Women vs Brazil Women tips: Lionesses to edge tight game

Brazil come into the game three places below England in the world rankings, despite winning the Copa América Femenina for the ninth time earlier this year.

They sit seventh in the world, while the Lionesses are up to fourth behind Spain, USA and Sweden.

This is only the fifth meeting between the two sides and the first since 2023 when the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Ella Toone gave England the lead after 23 minutes before the visitors equalised in added time through Andressa Alves da Silva.

England then went on to win the friendly on penalties, with Chloe Kelly unsurprisingly scoring the winning penalty.

Wiegman’s side leads the head-to-head by two wins to one, with the other ending in a draw and in three of the four matches, both teams have scored, and betting sites are offering 3/4 on that happening again.

England Women vs Brazil Women prediction 1: BTTS and England to win - 21/10 Betfred

England Women vs Brazil Women: Russo to shine again

Alessia Russo has carried on where she left off last season, with six goals and two assists from her 12 games for Arsenal.

The 26-year-old finished with 26 goals and nine assists for club and country last season as she won the Champions League with the Gunners and the Euros with the Lionesses.

Betting apps have her at 5/1 to score first and last, joint favourite with her England teammate Aggie Beever-Jones.

England Women vs Brazil Women prediction 2: Alessia Russo to score at any time - 7/5 Bet365

England Women vs Brazil Women team news:

England: Jess Park is the latest of three players to pull out of the squad this week, due to injury, along with Arsenal's Katie Reid and Manchester City midfielder Grace Clinton. She was replaced by Tottenham forward Jess Naz, while Liverpool defender Grace Fisk came in for Reid.

Brazil: City forward Kerolin misses the chance to play at the Etihad for her country as she is ruled out through injury.

England Women vs Brazil Women free bets

New customers can secure £30 in free bets by signing up for Ladbrokes and betting on England Women vs Brazil Women this weekend.,

Customers can click the link below before creating an account with Ladbrokes. Users then only need to deposit £5 and bet £5 on any market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets paid out in 6 x £5 installments to use on the sportsbook. Free bets are active for seven days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.