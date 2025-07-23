Investigation launched into hateful comments after France’s exit from the Women’s Euros

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The French Football Federation (FFF) has called for an investigation into hateful comments made online following the national team's exit from the Women's Euros after a penalty shootout loss to Germany in the quarter-finals. The governing body condemned the abuse, stating that "Nothing can justify such manifestations of hatred."

In a statement on Wednesday, the FFF expressed "full support to all the players concerned" and reaffirmed its "commitment to the values of respect and solidarity, which are the basis of our sport." To combat the issue, the federation has "decided to immediately contact the National Center Against Online Hatred to allow for the opening of an investigation aimed at sanctioning criminal behaviour."

This decisive action comes shortly after England defender Jess Carter withdrew from social media due to racial abuse she received online, highlighting a growing concern within the sport.

France goalkeeper Pauline Peyeaud-Magnin also spoke out on Instagram about the abuse directed at her teammates. "There's one thing even harder to accept than defeat: hatred," she wrote. She continued, "We can be frustrated, we can be sad, we can even be angry. But hatred should never, ever have a place in this sport."

Peyeaud-Magnin emphasised the human element behind the jerseys, adding: "Whether it's against a player on our team or an opponent: behind every jersey, there's a person ... thank you to those who continue to support us with kindness. We will rise again. Stronger. More united." The FFF's move underscores a broader push to tackle the pervasive issue of online abuse in football.