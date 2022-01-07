The Women’s Super League returns from its winter break on Friday as the season approaches its halfway mark.

Some postponed fixtures due to Covid still have to be played but as things stand Arsenal are in prime position to take the title. The team are still unbeaten and have only dropped two points this season.

Chelsea slipped up with their shock defeat to Reading in December as they had already lost to the Gunners this campaign meaning Jonas Eidevall’s side are four points clear. That may not seem like a lot but with only 22 games in a season, the fine margins determine the WSL champions.

The battle for third place, the all important cut off for Women’s Champions League qualification, is tighter than ever. Tottenham currently hold the place with Manchester United just two points behind them. Brighton also still have a shot at the spot but they’ll have to be impeccable for the rest of the season as they find themselves five points outside.

At the other end of the table, we left the league on 19 December just as Leicester City had secured their first win of the season. It was extra important as it was against the club they are battling for relegation with, Birmingham City. Leicester aren’t out of the woods yet though as they are only two points ahead of Birmingham.

It’s still all to play for and so what can fans look forward to this weekend? Here’s all you need to know.

What are the fixtures this weekend?

Chelsea’s match against Tottenham was scheduled for Friday but it has been postponed due to Covid.

Aston Villa take on Everton in a clash on Saturday which will see both sides try to build consistency after a shaky season. The Toffees are yet to find their feet under manager Jean-Luc Vasseur who took over from Willie Kirk in October. Fans can watch the match via the FA Player.

Brighton will aim to continue their improved season with a game against Manchester City on Sunday. City had the worst start to a WSL season this campaign but their form is heading back on track and the game is being broadcast on the BBC.

It’s top versus bottom for leaders Arsenal and Birmingham City on Sunday and the latter will be hoping they can kick their campaign into gear. The match is available for supporters to watch on the FA Player.

And to round off Sunday’s fixtures, Reading take on Leicester on the FA Player. West Ham’s match against Manchester United was postponed due to Covid.

Any important transfer updates?

So far there hasn’t been much action in the winter transfer window, which runs from 31 December until 27 January, but there’s been some movement in the WSL.

Brighton have signed two Swedish internationals with Emma Kullberg and Julia Zigiotti Olme. Chelsea have brought in defender Alsu Abdullina and Reading have signed Danish star Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen.

Gemma Davison is also a free agent after Aston Villa released her at the end of her short term contract.