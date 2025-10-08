Twente Women vs Chelsea Women prediction & Champions League best bets

Twente Women vs Chelsea Women tips:

Chelsea to score over 2.5 goals - 19/20 William Hill

Aggie Beever-Jones to score - 1/1 Bet365

Chelsea Women travel to Holland on Wednesday to take on FC Twente to kick off their Champions League campaign (5.45 pm, live on Disney+).

The Blues go into the game unbeaten so far this season and sit top of the WSL table with 13 points from their opening five games.

After wins over Manchester City, Aston Villa, Leicester City and West Ham, they were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Friday, when United full-back Anna Sandberg cancelled out Wieke Kaptein's early goal.

Chelsea have reached the last three semi-finals, and Sonia Bompastor’s side would love to go one step further this time and reach only their second ever final.

They were beaten finalists back in 2021 when they were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona, but in Bompastor, they have a manager who has won the tournament both as a player and a coach with Lyon.

She guided the team to the WSL title, FA Cup and League Cup in her first season with the club, after replacing Emma Hayes, so is the quadruple an option this time around?

FC Twente are also unbeaten so far with four wins from four league games, to leave them top of the Eredivisie.

Twente Women vs Chelsea Women prediction: Blues to get off to a winning start

The two sides met twice in this competition last season, during the group stage, winning 3-1 away at De Grolsch Veste before securing a 6-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

There were nine different scorers on the scoresheet over the two games, and seven different players have already scored so far this season, so they will be a threat in all areas of the pitch.

This is the Dutch side’s 11th campaign in the competition, but they have not got through the group stage since the 2019/20 season, when they were knocked out at the round of 16 stage by Wolfsburg.

It’s no surprise that Chelsea are the outright favourites for the win with the football betting sites at 1/3, so you have to get creative to find some good odds.

Twente Women vs Chelsea Women prediction 1: Chelsea to score over 2.5 goals - 19/20 William Hill

Twente Women vs Chelsea Women betting: Beever-Jones to add to her tally

Aggie Beever-Jones is currently the joint top scorer in the WSL with four goals from five games played so far, with a goal every 98 minutes of action.

She scored just once in the Champions League last season, on her way to 13 for the season, so she would love a better return in Europe’s premier competition.

Betting sites are offering 9/2 on her scoring first in Enschede, just behind Sam Kerr at 3/1, but like I said there are a lot of very good scoring options available.

Twente Women vs Chelsea Women prediction 2: Aggie Beever-Jones to score - 1/1 Bet365

