The fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup saw Arsenal and Manchester United as the headline-makers in victory on Sunday - but the Women’s Super League sides did not have matters all their own way.

With the WSL’s usual big two both having reached the fifth round a day earlier - reigning champions Chelsea beating Aston Villa 3-1 and Man City putting eight past Nottingham Forest Ladies - the focus transferred to the rest of the competition’s hopefuls at the end of the weekend.

Last season’s beaten finalists and WSL leaders Arsenal did enough to get past Championship side London City Lionesses, but it was far from convincing in a 1-0 victory. Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal of the game just before half time, but also left the match injured soon after the restart.

Manchester United also eased through, 2-0 victors on the road at National League South side Bridgwater United Women. West Ham United similarly saw off lower-league opposition, beating Championship outfit Sheffield United, while Everton did likewise to beat Huddersfield.

In the all-WSL ties, Tottenham were beaten at home after extra time by Leicester City, with Shannon O’Brien forcing the additional period in the final 10 minutes before two strikes in the added 30 made it 3-1 to the visitors. Just two places separate Brighton and Reading in the WSL table and there was little to separate them in FA Cup action either, Reading eventually triumphing 3-2.

Championship leaders Liverpool thumped National League Division One side Lincoln City 6-0 to further underline their credentials as they seek a return to the top flight, with Leighanne Robe hitting a hat-trick in the process.

Two matches went the distance to a penalty shoot-out, with West Brom triumphing 4-2 on spot-kicks over Exeter City after a 0-0 draw, while Coventry knocked out Billericay Town 4-2 from 12 yards, with the game finishing 1-1 after extra time.

Sunday’s fourth-round results:

Arsenal 1-0 London City Lionesses

Birmingham City 2-1 Sunderland

Brighton 2-3 Reading

Durham 3-1 Blackburn

Huddersfield 0-4 Everton

Plymouth 0-6 Charlton

Sheffield United 1-4 West Ham

Southampton 1-0 Bristol City

Billericay 1-1 Coventry (2-4 on pens)

Bridgwater United 0-2 Manchester United

Liverpool 6-0 Lincoln City

Newcastle 0-1 Ipswich

Tottenham 1-3 Leicester

West Brom 0-0 Exeter City (4-2 on pens)