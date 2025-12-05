World Cup 2026 draw live: England, Scotland and hosts USA discover group-stage opponents and routes to final
Thomas Tuchel and Steve Clarke will discover their initial opponents in USA, Canada and Mexico, while US President Donald Trump will be in attendance in Washington DC
The World Cup 2026 draw takes place today as one of the most extraordinary tournaments in history begins to takes shape.
This World Cup will be the first to include 48 nations, and Fifa’s newly expanded format will see each team drawn into one of 12 groups, from A to L. It will also be the first World Cup to be hosted by three countries as Mexico and Canada join forces with USA to stage the giant showpiece, taking place in 16 cities across North America from Los Angeles to New York via Mexico City and Toronto.
England are among the favourites to lift the trophy in New Jersey on 19 July, as Thomas Tuchel aims to do what Gareth Southgate couldn’t quite manage and claim glory in a major final. But there will be plenty of contenders next summer such as Spain, France, Germany, Brazil and reigning champions Argentina. Scotland, meanwhile, will be aiming to make a big impact at a first World Cup for 28 years.
The draw is taking place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC amid much pomp and ceremony, with US President Donald Trump in attendance alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino, a move that has attracted accusations over ‘shame’ towards the governing body. Follow the 2026 World Cup draw below.
Pot 4
Finally, pot 4 contains the six lowest ranked teams including three debutants, one of whom is the tiny Caribbean island of Curacao off the coast of Venezuela.
The six play-off winners will end up in this pot, eventually – four from the Uefa play-offs and two from the inter-continental play-offs. More about those fixtures shortly.
- Jordan (66) - debut
- Cape Verde (68) - debut
- Ghana (72)
- Curaçao (82) - debut
- Haiti (84)
- New Zealand (86)
- Uefa PO winner: Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina or Italy or Northern Ireland
- Uefa PO winner: Ukraine or Sweden or Poland or Albania
- Uefa PO winner: Slovakia or Kosovo or Turkey or Romania
- Uefa PO winner: Czech Republic or Republic of Ireland or Denmark or North Macedonia
- IC play-off winner: Bolivia or Suriname or Iraq
- IC play-off winner: Jamaica or New Caledonia or DR Congo
Pot 3
Pot 3 contains five African nations and two from the Middle East, as well as debutants Uzbekistan. Scotland are here too, back on the World Cup stage after 28 years away.
- Norway (29)
- Panama (30)
- Egypt (34)
- Algeria (35)
- Scotland (36)
- Paraguay (39)
- Tunisia (41)
- Ivory Coast (42)
- Uzbekistan (50) - debut
- Qatar (54)
- Saudi Arabia (60)
- South Africa (61)
Pot 2
Pot 2 contains the next batch of qualified teams, based on world rankings. It is a diverse pot with only three European nations and most of the continental federations are representated here – Australia just snuck in.
- Croatia (10)
- Morocco (11)
- Colombia (13)
- Uruguay (16)
- Switzerland (17)
- Japan (18)
- Senegal (19)
- Iran (20)
- South Korea (22)
- Ecuador (23)
- Austria (24)
- Australia (26)
Pot 1
So, here is how the pots shape up.
Pot 1 contains the top nine ranked nations, plus the three hosts. It is fair to say that those teams in pots 2, 3 and 4 might prefer taking on Canada – even if it is away from home – in the group stage, rather than meeting some of the heavyweights.
How does the World Cup draw work?
Of course, 12 groups does not easily make for a knockout stage. So, the top two finishers in each group will qualify automatically for the last-32, along with the eight best third-placed teams.
The ranking of the third-placed teams will be determined by points, then goal difference, then goals scored. If two or more teams are still level, then “team conduct scores” will come into play (a yellow card is minus one point, a red card via two yellow cards is minus three points, and a straight red card is minus four). If still equal, the team with the highest world ranking will progress.
How does the World Cup draw work?
Gone are the simple old days of 32 teams making eight groups of four, with the top two qualifying for the knockout rounds. Now, the 48 nations will be divided into 12 groups containing four teams each, one from each of four draw pots.
Pot one will contain the three host nations – USA, Canada and Mexico – plus the nine top countries in the Fifa world rankings who have qualified for the tournament. Already, Mexico have been assigned Group A, Canada to Group B and the USA to Group D.
Pots two, three and four will contain the next 12 best-ranked sides in order so that, theoretically, the groups will be balanced and the best teams will be kept separate until the knockout rounds.
Teams from the same confederation will be kept apart in the group stage, except for Europe where there are more teams (16) than groups. No group will have more than two European nations.
A unique World Cup
This tournament will be the first to feature 48 teams, expanded from 32 in Qatar, and will also be the first World Cup to be hosted by three countries. The majority of 104 games will be staged in the USA (78), with Mexico and Canada hosting 13 each.
The World Cup will begin on 11 June, 2026 in Mexico’s historic Azteca Stadium, the scene of Brazil’s 1970 glory inspired by Pele and Argentina’s success in 1986 led by Diego Maradona. It will conclude with the final on 19 July at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
