World Cup 2026 live: England and Scotland to learn full match schedule after shameful draw ceremony
The time and venue for every match at the first ever 48-nation World Cup in North America next summer will be revealed today after Rio Ferdinand helmed a complicated draw
England and Scotland will learn their full match schedule at the 2026 World Cup this afternoon after yesterday’s long, chaotic and shameful draw ceremony in Washington DC.
While every country found out their group opponents in the draw, the exact time and venue of every match isn’t yet known, with the reveal slated for 5pm GMT today.
England already know they will meet Croatia in their opening game of the World Cup – and will also play Panama and Ghana in Group L – while Scotland will have a glamour game with Brazil in their opener before also taking on Haiti and 2022 semi-finalist Morocco in Group C.
Friday’s drawn-out ceremony featured speeches by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, the award of a controversial Peace Prize to US president Donald Trump, a performance by Robbie Williams and a complex and at times chaotic draw helmed by Rio Ferdinand, who seemed determined to land as many bad jokes as possible.
England are among the favourites to lift the trophy in New Jersey on 19 July, as Thomas Tuchel aims to do what Gareth Southgate couldn’t quite manage and claim glory in a major final. But there will be plenty of contenders next summer such as Spain, France, Germany, Brazil and reigning champions Argentina. Scotland, meanwhile, will be aiming to make a big impact at a first World Cup for 28 years.
Follow reaction to the 2026 World Cup draw and build-up to the full match schedule reveal below:
Argentina gearing up for their World Cup defence
World Cup holders Argentina will be happy enough with their draw.
Group J started with all the As, with Argentina being drawn with Algeria and Austria.
Tournament debutants Jordan were then added to complete the group, one which Lionel Scaloni’s side will be confident of topping in their title defence
‘This is pathetic:’ Fans react as Trump receives first ever FIFA Peace Prize
Football fans reacted with outrage and incredulity as Donald Trump accepted the newly created “FIFA Peace Prize” during the 2026 World Cup draw.
“This is pathetic,” wrote one user, responding to a picture of the president being handed the prize by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Friday’s ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
“FIFA is so corrupted man, they actually made a ‘peace’ award for Trump because he got upset about not getting the Nobel peace prize... What are we even doing here?” wrote another user, with a third adding: “He will be telling us from now on how this award is actually more important than the Nobel Peace Prize.”
Others described the handing over of the seemingly arbitrary award to Trump as “beyond parody,” though some looked forward to the prospect. “Can't wait for a South Park episode about this,” wrote one user.
2026 World Cup draw in pictures
An interesting day in Washington DC yesterday...
Trump, Infantino and Ferdinand’s bad jokes: Inside Fifa’s shambolic and shameful 2026 World Cup draw
Right at the start of events in Washington’s Kennedy Center, Fifa president Gianni Infantino warned “it’s not a normal draw”.
That was saying something. It featured extremely politicised interpretations of the most grave situations in the world, from Gaza to Kosovo, which started to look a lot like propaganda.
It is a tragedy for football that Fifa – the body that is supposed to serve the game – has resorted to this. Somehow, another draw.
The 2026 World Cup draw ultimately just formed an utterly dismal spectacle.
Read Miguel Delaney’s full analysis from the chaos in Washington:
England’s World Cup 2026 fixtures: Group opponents, dates and venues after draw confirmed
England will play a familiar foe in Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, as the 48-nation tournament began to take shape in Friday’s draw in Washington DC.
Croatia knocked out England from the 2018 World Cup at the semi-final stage. Now they will meet in the first game of Group L at the 2026 tournament, in a group which also contains Panama and Ghana.
Croatia are among the toughest opponents England could have expected and will be their opening match in Toronto or Dallas on 17 June. England faced Panama at the 2018 finals, beating them 6-1 in the group phase, while they have never faced Ghana before in a competitive match.
Scotland’s World Cup 2026 fixtures: Group opponents, dates and venues after draw confirmed
Scotland have learned their group stage opponents for the World Cup 2026 as Steve Clarke’s men were given a tough draw.
Scotland sealed their first World Cup since 1998 in dramatic fashion when they scored two stoppage-time stunners to pip Denmark to top spot in their final qualifier, thereby earning automatic qualification for next summer’s tournament finals.
Having been placed in Pot 3, they will face a daunting test against Brazil from Pot 1 and Morocco, semi-finalists at the last World Cup, from Pot 2. They will also face Haiti from Pot 4, who are returning to a World Cup for the first time since 1976.
Scotland’s first World Cup outing in 28 years will be against that side, with the venue for the clash to be confirmed today.
World Cup 2026 schedule: Groups, dates, venues and full fixture list
The 2026 World Cup draw has been made as Fifa’s giant tournament – both in geography and the sheer volume of football – finally takes shape.
The World Cup will be played across Mexico, Canada and the USA in an expanded format with 48 teams included for the first time. They have been split across 12 groups of four, with the top two progressing automatically to the knockout stages and the eight best third-placed teams also going through to the round of 32.
Here’s everything you need to know:
