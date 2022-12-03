Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Lionel Messi nets opener
Can Lionel Messi take another step towards World Cup glory or will the Socceroos pull off the biggest upset in the tournament’s history?
Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.
Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second place in Group D. Graham Arnold’s side may lack star power but they more than make up for it in togetherness and team spirit, as the nation dreams of pulling off what would perhaps be the biggest upset in World Cup history.
Argentina finished top of Group C after recovering from their shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, with wins over Mexico and Poland steering La Albiceleste towards the last 16. Argentina’s defeat to Suadi Arabia will show Australia that anything is possible, but Messi and his team-mates will also know that they cannot afford to underestimate the Socceroos here.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, following reaction to Netherlands vs USA in the early match.
World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-0 Australia
38 mins: Australia right back Milos Degenek in the book for a palm to the face of Marcos Acuña.
Tad harsh.
World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-0 Australia (Messi, 35)
GOAL! It just had to be him! It just had to be Lionel Messi!
Messi’s free-kick is cleared but the ball falls back to him on the right. A quick exchange of passes, with Otamendi laying it off to the Argentina captain in the box, and he sweeps the ball into the far corner beyond Matt Ryan!
He has his 789th goal in his 1,000th match! Did you ever doubt it?!
World Cup 2022: Argentina 0-0 Australia
34 mins: Bit of a square-up between Lionel Messi and Aziz Behich on the wing as they squabble for the ball.
It’s just getting a little bit heated here, as Behich then gives away a free-kick on the right!
Messi to deliver...
World Cup 2022: Argentina 0-0 Australia
33 mins: It’s a poor deliver from the ex-Huddersfield man - overhit and out of play.
Lack of quality so far, particularly in the final third.
World Cup 2022: Argentina 0-0 Australia
31 mins: Messi with his first genuine dribble in the centre of the park towards the box... but Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus gets a foot on the ball to intercept.
The Socceroos now have a free-kick out wide, Mooy to take!
World Cup 2022: Argentina 0-0 Australia
28 mins: Cristian Romero with a skewed clearance leads to another Australia corner...
Harry Souttar is first to the header but there’s just too many bodies in the box!
Australia on top at the moment!
World Cup 2022: Argentina 0-0 Australia
24 mins: Australia have the first corner of the game, but it’s cleared comfortably by Argentina.
Has to be said - it’s not been the best game so far. Bit of a deadlock at the moment.
World Cup 2022: Argentina 0-0 Australia
21 mins: Aussie boss Graham Arnold will be happy with his team’s start - they’re actually keeping the ball pretty well amongst their backline, with Argentina opting not to press up high.
Comfortable enough so far are the Socceroos.
World Cup 2022: Argentina 0-0 Australia
17 mins: Gomez - who replaced Di Maria in the starting line-up - cuts in from the right but his shot is wayward, high and wide!
Australia, so far, doing a decent job. They’ll be happy with shots from that range...
World Cup 2022: Argentina 0-0 Australia
15 mins: Early booking for Jackson Irvine for a bit of a stamp on Acuna.
Nasty one that, simple yellow for the Aussie forward.
