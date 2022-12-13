Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Messi and Alvarez star to book place in final
Argentina 3-0 Croatia: Lionel Messi scores a penalty in a virtuoso display and Julian Alvarez also nets twice at Lusail Stadium
Lionel Messi starred as he scored one goal, created another and ran the show for a dominant Argentina as they swept aside Croatia 3-0 at Lusail Stadium to book their place in the World Cup final in Qatar.
Messi converted a first-half penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julian Alvarez, meaning he will get another crack at winning that elusive World Cup crown, as he set up a meeting with either defending champions France or underdogs Morocco in Sunday’s title match.
Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric playing in possibly his last World Cup match – barely laid a glove on a disciplined, well-drilled Argentina side who may not have always controlled the game but seized their moments when they came and gave their talisman a chance to match his hero Diego Maradona and lift the Jules Rimet trophy.
Messi put them ahead with a 34th-minute penalty after goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic tripped Alvarez and the Manchester City forward then charged 50 metres, somehow keeping possession via two rebounds as defenders tried to tackle him, to poke in the second five minutes later. The little maestro later showed mesmerising control to drive to the byline and pull the ball back for Alvarez to tuck in the third after 69 minutes and wrap up victory.
FT Argentina 3-0 Croatia
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to devastating effect as Argentina dispatched Croatia 3-0 to earn a place in the World Cup final.
The Albiceleste were given a controversial penalty when Livakovic collided with Alvarez, and Messi smashed high into the roof of the net to break the deadlock.
And it was soon 2-0 when Alvarez carried the ball the length of the field before capitalising on a kind deflection and poking past the goalkeeper.
The game was finished with just over 20 minutes remaining when Messi dribbled past Josko Gvardiol and cut back for Alvarez to convert, ensuring a comfortable conclusion to this semi-final.
Here are the player ratings from the Lusail Stadium:
The Albiceleste will play the winner of France vs Morocco in Sunday’s final
FT Argentina 3-0 Croatia
Julián Álvarez has scored four goals at World Cup 2022, becoming only the second Argentina player to score four goals at a single edition of the World Cup while aged 22 or under after Gonzalo Higuaín in 2010 (4 goals).
FT Argentina 3-0 Croatia
Messi has fully turned up in this tournament.
There have only been six players to score in the Last 16, Quarter final and Semi final at a single World Cup tournament (since 1986 when the last 16 was introduced).
S. Schillaci – 1990
R. Baggio – 1994
H. Stoichkov – 1994
D. Suker – 1998
W. Sneijder – 2010
L. Messi - 2022
FT Argentina 3-0 Croatia
The Argentina players are bouncing, dancing and celebrating in front of their supporters whilst the Croatian players exit the World Cup stage.
It was an easy night in the end for Argentina who will have their sights set on the final this Sunday.
FT Argentina 3-0 Croatia
Lawrence Ostlere’s view from the Lusail Stadium:
The Argentina fans are singing and the noise resonates around this giant bowl of a stadium. Even the substitutes are smiling and joining in as they get ready to stream on to the pitch and celebrate.
There is a sense of destiny about this team, and they all feel it.
Full-time: Argentina 3-0 Croatia
90+5 mins: Argentina go marching on. Lionel Messi goes marching on. He lost in the 2014 World Cup final but will have the chance to rectify that result and win the trophy on Sunday.
Croatia’s fantastic World Cup run comes to an end at the semi-final stage. They were outdone tonight by a brighter and fresher team.
There is certainly an aura around Argentina now. It seems that this might finally be Messi’s time.
Argentina 3-0 Croatia
90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play at the Lusail Stadium.
Argentina will be coming back here on Sunday to challenge for the World Cup. Will this be the year that Lionel Messi finally achieve’s his dream of winning this tournament?
Argentina 3-0 Croatia
87 mins: Croatia are still hunting down a goal. Mateo Kovacic feeds the ball up to Lovro Majer who takes a shot with the outside of his left foot.
There’s a big deflection off Cristian Romero which almosts wrongfoots the goalkeeper but Emi Martinez drops low and clings onto the ball.
Argentina 3-0 Croatia
84 mins: Chance! Alexis Mac Allister should have himself a World Cup goal. The ball is played over to the left side of the penalty area before getting chipped back across to the middle.
Mac Allister meets the ball on the volley and blasts his effort wide of the target!
