World Cup 2022 reaction LIVE: Lionel Messi ‘to continue’ as Didier Deschamps ponders France future
Incredible drama in Qatar as Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France but Argentina triumphed on penalties
Lionel Messi was finally able to end his search to lift the World Cup trophy, after his Argentina side beat France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time.
The game’s most revered No10 also won the Golden Ball award for the second finals running, while Kylian Mbappe pipped him to the Golden Boot after netting all three of Les Bleus’ goals in Lusail.
While France boss Didier Deschamps says he’ll be delaying any decision on his future until the new year, opposite number Lionel Scaloni had nothing but praise for his players after ending the nation’s wait of more than three decades to win their third World Cup.
There were also tributes paid to the iconic Diego Maradona in the post-match celebrations, with the 1986 winner having passed away two years ago.
Follow all the reaction to the final and the World Cup as a whole in our live blog, below:
Messi celebrates with his mother
After achieving his dream of finally winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi celebrated with his teammates, hugged his wife and his children then found himself wandering the pitch, evading the advances of the dignitaries and taking in the moment.
That is until his mother found him and the happiness, joy and painstaking relief was released in an outpouring of emotion to the person who has been with him through it all.
What a scene.
Lionel Scaloni: The caretaker who became a World Cup winner and facilitator of Messi’s dreams
It was the World Cup of Lionel. That one, obviously, the World Cup-winning captain who got the Golden Ball and the man of the match in five of his seven appearances, the player who scored in every knockout round, with a brace in the final, and the footballer who, for many, sealed his case to be deemed the greatest ever.
But also the other Lionel.
The quiet man of Argentinian football, the facilitator of Lionel Messi’s dreams, the caretaker who became a World Cup winner. Lionel Scaloni is the first World Cup-winning manager who has been managed by Alan Pardew. It probably was not the secret of his success but, with after securing Argentina’s first Copa America in 28 years, he now has their first World Cup for 36.
He stands alongside Cesar Luis Menotti and Carlos Bilardo though a modest figure argued: “I am not at their level yet.” Perhaps it is because it will take time for him to get used to the idea of Scaloni being a World Cup winner.
‘The people needed this’: Argentines put problems aside to celebrate World Cup win
Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties.
It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986.
“I’m very happy, we really deserved this. The team suffered quite a bit, but it recovered as time went on,” said Josefina Villalba, a 55-year-old nanny who joined hundreds of fans at one of the many public plazas where giant screens were set up to watch the long-awaited match.
Millions of Argentines cried, yelled and hugged as they followed the game, which was a rollercoaster of emotions.
“I feel an immense happiness in my heart because this is the first World Cup I truly enjoy,” Hector Quinteros, a 34-year-old security guard, said as his eyes welled up with tears. “This always happens. They always make us suffer.”
Ecstasy and agony: Fans react to Argentina’s World Cup 2022 win
Shouts of joy and despair rang out from London to Qatar after fans reacted to Argentina‘s triumph at the World Cup 2022 final.
France crashed out in spectacular style as Kylian Mbappe scored the first hat-trick in a men’s World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966 - but it wasn’t enough for his side to come out on top after Gonzalo Montiel secured Argentina’s victory in a penalty shootout.
Ecstatic Argentina fans roared outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar after the final whistle, while French fans commended the “best World Cup game in history.”
Lionel Messi and Argentina sing ‘I don’t care what the f*****g journalists say’ in front of World Cup media
Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates have celebrated their 2022 World Cup victory by singing “I don’t care what the f*****g journalists say” in front of the media in Qatar.
Argentina won the World Cup for a third time — and first since 1986 — when they defeated France on penalty kicks in a thrilling final on Sunday.
And, after receiving the trophy, the squad moved their celebrations from the dressing room to the mixed zone, which is an area of the stadium where journalists wait to interview players.
There the Argentina squad sang: “Support the national team, support them to the death because I love Argentina, because it’s an emotion I carry in my heart. And I don’t care what those f*****g journalists say!”
Taking it to penalties
There were five penalty shootouts at the 2022 World Cup which was the most in any edition of the competition.
Croatia defeated Japan (last-16) and Brazil (quarter-final) in two with Morocco eliminating Spain (last-16) also via a shootout. The other two both featured Argentina who beat the Netherlands (quarter-final) and France (final).
There is finally something new to say about Lionel Messi, World Cup winner
A 13-year-old Lionel Messi once gave a Q&A interview while he was still playing for the youth teams at Newell’s Old Boys. Speaking to Diario La Capital, a local newspaper in Rosario, he revealed that if he could eat any meal, it would be pollo con salsa (chicken). If he could date any model, it would be Argentine television personality Nicole Neumann. If he could watch any film, it would be 1994 adventure comedy Baby’s Day Out. And if he could do any job, he would be a PE teacher.
Earlier this week, a grainy scanned copy of that interview went semi-viral across social media. You might have seen it, in fact. The story was picked up by several news websites and content platforms. It was one of the most “upvoted” posts on the r/soccer subreddit, no less. It was shared and reshared, ripped and aggregated, recycled and regurgitated until we had all had our fill of it, in the way that every new and previously undetected morsel about Messi is.
Except this was not the first time the interview had done the rounds. It hadn’t been lying in someone’s attic for the past 22 years, only to be uncovered a few days before the most consequential night of Messi’s long career. That would be quite the coincidence, when you come to think of it. It had in fact first come to light three years ago, when it was shared and reshared, ripped and aggregated, recycled and regurgitated until we had all had our fill of it then too.
Didier Deschamps reveals timeline for decision over whether to remain France manager
Didier Deschamps will decide in January if he will extend his decade-long spell in charge of France.
The 2018 World Cup winner will meet French FA president Noel le Great next month to determine his future and insisted that delaying a reaction was not a consequence of losing the 2022 final to Argentina on penalties.
Le Great said earlier this month that it is up to Deschamps, who also reached the final of Euro 2016, if he stays on.
And the 54-year-old said: “Even if we had won I would not have replied tonight. I am very sad for my players and staff. I will have a meeting with the president at the beginning of next year and then you will find out.”
Messi given traditional robe to lift World Cup as ‘mark of honour’ from Qatar
A black robe worn by Argentina captain Lionel Messi was given to him as a “mark of honour” as he lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar.
The bisht – a thin see-through traditional Arab cloak – was placed on Messi by the Emir of Qatar before he joined his euphoric teammates as they celebrated their nail-biting victory over France.
Some viewers and broadcasters, unfamiliar with the garment and its significance, were left baffled but an academic explained that it was Qatar’s way of honouring Messi.
Dr Mustafa Baig, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter, told the PA news agency that the bisht is a formal robe worn by royalty, dignitaries, grooms on their wedding day, and graduates at graduation ceremonies.
“So only a select few people would actually wear the bisht,” he said.
Emulating Maradona
Only two players have both scored 5+ goals and created 20+ chances in a World Cup tournament (since 1966):
Diego Maradona in 1986
Lionel Messi in 2022
