World Cup 2022 final LIVE: Argentina vs France score and latest updates after Messi penalty
Latest score, goals and updates as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe go head to head at Lusail Stadium in Qatar
Argentina face France in the World Cup final in Qatar as Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win football’s greatest prize. Messi’s final appearance at the World Cup could see the 35-year-old win the tournament for the first time, perhaps cementing his position as the greatest player in the history of the sport.
Standing in Messi and Argentina’s way are the defending champions France, as Les Bleus aim to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups. France forward Kylian Mbappe comes into the final level with Messi at the top of the golden boot standings on five goals, as two of the game’s biggest stars go head to head on the grandest stage.
It will decide a World Cup that has produced shocks and stunning moments on the pitch, while being dominated by controversy off the field in Qatar. But amid coverage of the host country’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, Qatar has also been presented with a dream final where history will be made.
Will Messi achieve immortality by finally winning the World Cup, or can France spoil the party to defend their title? Follow all the action in our live blog, below:
Argentina 1-0 France
26 mins: Can France find a way back into ths game? They’ve started slowly but work the ball up to Olivier Giroud who holds it up strongly and wins his team a free kick.
Griezmann floats the ball into the middle but Argentina deal with the initial ball. Theo Hernandez and Lionel Messi clash trying to get to the cleared ball but Hernandez fouls Messi in the process.
GOAL! Argentina 1-0 France (Messi, 23’)⚽️
23 mins: Lionel Messi scores from the spot! Argentina have been the better side so far and they’ve taken the lead in the World Cup final.
Messi has now scored in each of the knockout games of the 2022 World Cup.
Penalty to Argentina!
Argentina 0-0 France
21 mins: Julian Alvarez flicks the ball over to Angel Di Maria on the left wing. He brings the ball under control and shifts it inside of Ousmane Dembele.
Di Maria drives into the box and gets a touch from Dembele. There’s minimal contact and Di Maria throws himself to the ground hoodwinking the referee into pointing to the spot.
VAR doesn’t overturn the decision either.
Argentina 0-0 France
19 mins: Now then, here’s an opportunity for France. Les Bleus win a free kick just outside the box on the left side.
Antoine Griezmann lifts the ball over to the back post where Olivier Giroud leaps over Di Maria and powers a diving headed effort over the crossbar!
Argentina 0-0 France
16 mins: Chance! Argentina have been the sharper team over the first 15 minutes. France have been uncharacteristically sloppy. Theo Hernandez gives the ball away deep in his own half and Argentina break quickly.
Messi sends the ball into the right side of the box where Rodrigo de Paul latches onto the ball and squares it across to Angel Di Maria. The pass bobbles just before he meets it and Di Maria laces his first time effort high and wide!
Argentina 0-0 France
12 mins: Hugo Lloris needs a bit a treatment after getting hit in the ribs by the solid Cristian Romero but will be fine to play on.
When the match restarts Argentina work the ball over to Angel Di Maria on the left wing who drives up to the box and pulls it back towards Messi on the edge of the area.
Messi has to stretch to reach the pass but can’t control it properly and France clear.
Argentina 0-0 France
9 mins: Argentina continue to push forward. They work the ball across the front edge of the box to pick out Rodrigo de Paul who shoots and wins the first corner of the game when Raphael Varane deflects the effort wide of the target.
The delivery from Messi isn’t the best and France deal with the initial ball. Lloris comes out to claim the recycled cross but gets fouled and France are awarded a free kick.
Argentina 0-0 France
6 mins: Chance! Alexis Mac Alister fancies one from outside the box and drills a low swerving effort towards the French goal but it comes straight to Hugo Lloris who clings onto the ball.
These opening stages have belonged to Argentina for sure.
Argentina 0-0 France
3 mins: Close! Lionel Messi’s first involvement sees him work the ball over to the left wing where Angel Di Maria keeps the ball alive and whips it into the box.
Rodrigo De Paul controls it and plays a quick one-two with Messi before lifting the ball into the middle of the area and allowing Julian Alvarez to turn a volley towards goal.
Hugo Lloris drops to his right to keep out the shot before the offside flag goes up against Alvarez anyway.
Kick off: Argentina 0-0 France
Here we go. The final of the 2022 World Cup kicks off with Antoine Griezmann sending the ball out of the centre circle. History will be made by one of these teams.
Will Lionel Messi become a World Champion or will France win back-to-back world titles? Let’s find out.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies