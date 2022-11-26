Jump to content

Liveupdated1669498320

Argentina vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after Messi and Fernandez goals

Argentina bounced back from their shock Saudi Arabia defeat with victory over Mexico

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 26 November 2022 21:32
Comments
Saudi Arabia Stun Lionel Messi & Argentina In 2-1 Victory

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned Argentina a 2-0 win over feisty Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday and got the South American favourites’ World Cup campaign up and running.

Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Argentina’s captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his team failed to carve out a single decent chance.

But picked out by Angel Di Maria just outside the Mexico box in the 64th minute, Messi made no mistake, arrowing a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the corner. Fernandez doubled the lead in the 87th with a wonderful curling effort.

The win took Argentina up to second place on three points, one behind leaders Poland, who they play in their last group match. Saudi Arabia are third, level on points with Argentina but with an inferior goal difference.

Relive all the action from Qatar with our live blog below:

1669497750

World Cup 2022: Argentina 2-0 Mexico - MATCH REPORT:

By Miguel Delaney at the Lusail Stadium:

A hit, and some hope.

If a constant line throughout Lionel Messi’s career has been that it seems like he’s been dropped on the game from another plane, he here descended onto this match to at last elevate it and lift Argentina into the qualification places.

His superb strike to beat Mexico was not so much out of this world as apart from this game. It was a moment of true individual inspiration totally disconnected from general play, which made it all the more essential.

That also made it one of the moments of this World Cup so far, before Enzo Fernandez followed with one of the goals of the World Cup so far.

Qatar will now forever be associated with another moment of football history, and that from one of rival Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambassadors.

It’s the power of sportswashing, distilled into the power of that shot.

Argentina are going to need so much more than that if they are to do justice to their previous status as potential champions.

Lionel Messi delivers moment of inspiration to revive Argentina’s World Cup hopes

Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Messi fizzed a low shot home from 20 yards before Enzo Fernandez added a brilliant second goal to kickstart their tournament

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 21:22
1669497150

World Cup 2022: Argentina 2-0 Mexico - PLAYER RATINGS!

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned a largely-disappointing Argentina a 2-0 win over Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium and got the South American favourites’ World Cup campaign up and running.

Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Argentina’s captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his team failed to carve out a single decent chance. But, picked out by Angel Di Maria just outside the Mexico box in the 64th minute, Messi made no mistake, arrowing a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the corner.

Fernandez then doubled the lead in the 87th with a wonderful curling effort to seal victory. The win took Argentina up to second place in Group C on three points, one behind leaders Poland, who they play in their last group match. Saudi Arabia are third, level on points with Argentina but with an inferior goal difference.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Argentina vs Mexico player ratings: Messi and Fernandez shine at key moments

Argentina 2-0 Mexico: A largely sub-par Argentina earned a win thanks to goals from Messi and Fernandez

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 21:12
1669496442

World Cup 2022: Argentina 2-0 Mexico

FULL-TIME: Lift-off for Argentina in Qatar!

A crucial victory for Argentina - Lionel Messi broke the deadlock before Enzo Fernandez sealed the win!

It’s still in their hands ahead of their final match against Poland on Wednesday.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 21:00
1669496245

World Cup 2022: Argentina 2-0 Mexico

90+4 mins: Mexico probing but with no real conviction in their attack.

They look knackered. A tough one to take - two moments of individual brilliance have won this tonight!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 20:57
1669496020

World Cup 2022: Argentina 2-0 Mexico

90 mins: Six minutes of added time at the end of the second-half.

Argentina comfortable now - Mexico have lost all belief. Understandbly so.

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 20:53
1669495792

World Cup 2022: Argentina 2-0 Mexico (Fernandez 87’)

87 mins: That’s all three points for Argentina - and what a STUNNER this is!

It’s the substitute Enzo Fernandez. Argentina play a corner short, Messi feeds Fernandez in the box who cuts in and launches a beautiful curling effort into the top corner - no chance for Ochoa!

Argentina have lift-off at this World Cup!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 20:49
1669495438

World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-0 Mexico

82 mins: Mexico are presented an opportunity to get the ball in the box but it’s wasteful - Emi Martinez collects the header quite nicely.

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 20:43
1669495173

World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-0 Mexico

77 mins: Julian Alvarez breaks clear and looks to find Messi, but he can’t quite get a clean connection on it!

The Argentina captain tries to start another attack but the ball just goes out. He’s slow to get back to his feet here... but he’s all good.

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 20:39
1669494901

World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-0 Mexico

73 mins: Fourth change for Mexico: Roberto Alvardo comes on for Hirving Lozano.

Harsh on Lozano - he’s been Mexico’s best player!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 20:35
1669494834

World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-0 Mexico

70 mins: Argentina substitute Nahuel Molina has acres of space at the back post as the ball comes across to him - but he blazes over!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 20:33

