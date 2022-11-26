Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night.

The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland.

Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium.

This match is the second of the day in Group C; Saudi Arabia take on Poland at 1pm (GMT) earlier on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Argentina vs Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 26 November.

The game will take place at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final on 18 December.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty for Mexico against Poland in their tournament opener (Getty Images)

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has some big decisions to make. Lisandro Martinez could come in for Nicolas Otamendi in defence while Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is pushing for a starting berth. Angel Correa and Paulo Dybala will be itching for some minutes too having not played against Saudi Arabia. Messi, who trained alone on Thursday, is expected to be fit to start.

For Mexico, will coach Gerardo Martino start Wolves’ Raul Jimenez - who featured from the bench against Poland - or stick with Henry Martin? Elsewhere, Luis Chavez is likely to continue on the left side of midfield, with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega the attacking outlets in support of the central striker.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Messi, La Martinez, Di Maria

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Odds

Argentina - 11/20

Mexico - 11/2

Draw - 3/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Tricky one to call this. Surely Argentina can’t be as bad as they were against Saudi Arabia in what is effectively a must-win encounter. Yet Mexico also need a result. Big game for the group - but Argentina’s quality should make the difference. Time to step up, Mr Messi. Argentina 2-1 Mexico