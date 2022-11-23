✕ Close 'Canada has something very special' - Martinez warns his Belgium squad

Belgium kicked off their World Cup 2022 campaign by sneaking past a determined Canada in their opening Group F fixture. Despite being outplayed for most of the game Roberto Martinez’s side took the lead just before half-time through Michy Batshuayi’s left-footed strike.

Yet sometimes the scoreline simply does not tell the whole story. Semi-finalists in 2018, the top-ranked team in the world for more than three years, Belgium duly beat a Canada side absent from this stage since 1986. Most expected them to; just not like this because Belgium were dismal in victory, Canada marvellous in defeat.

Canada were denied by moments of brilliance in either penalty box, whether Michy Batshuayi’s wonderful winner or Thibaut Courtois’ terrific penalty save. The points will go to Roberto Martinez, but the plaudits should belong to John Herdman, whose underdogs made this a memorable occasion.

In 2022, as in 1986, Canada are pointless and goalless in the World Cup 2022 but, from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland, from the 49th parallel to the Arctic Circle, theirs was a performance to be proud of.

Relive all the action from Belgium vs Canada with our live blog below: