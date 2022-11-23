Belgium vs Canada LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction after Michy Batshuayi hits winner
Belgium 1-0 Canada: Michy Batshuayi scores glorious winner to sink impressive Canada
Belgium kicked off their World Cup 2022 campaign by sneaking past a determined Canada in their opening Group F fixture. Despite being outplayed for most of the game Roberto Martinez’s side took the lead just before half-time through Michy Batshuayi’s left-footed strike.
Yet sometimes the scoreline simply does not tell the whole story. Semi-finalists in 2018, the top-ranked team in the world for more than three years, Belgium duly beat a Canada side absent from this stage since 1986. Most expected them to; just not like this because Belgium were dismal in victory, Canada marvellous in defeat.
Canada were denied by moments of brilliance in either penalty box, whether Michy Batshuayi’s wonderful winner or Thibaut Courtois’ terrific penalty save. The points will go to Roberto Martinez, but the plaudits should belong to John Herdman, whose underdogs made this a memorable occasion.
In 2022, as in 1986, Canada are pointless and goalless in the World Cup 2022 but, from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland, from the 49th parallel to the Arctic Circle, theirs was a performance to be proud of.
Relive all the action from Belgium vs Canada with our live blog below:
FT Belgium 1-0 Canada
Reaction from John Herdman
Canada boss John Herdman gave his post match thoughts to BBC One saying:
“I’m proud of the performance but you need to take three points in your first game. We had an opportunity to be top of the group tonight - that was the mission and we missed it, but I’m proud of the performance.
“These lads put a shift in, they showed that they can live on this stage. They made the fans proud and made them feel like they belong here and that was important for us. I showed them the stats and showed them that they belong here.
“Croatia is our next mission. I lost my first game at the London 2012 Olympics and then we went on to win our first medal in 86 years so it’s how we respond now. With that belief and keeping the brotherhood tight, we’ve got a chance.”
Reaction from Roberto Martinez
Belgium boss, Roberto Martinez, spoke to BBC One following his team’s 1-0 victory over Canada and says that he hopes his team grow into the tournament.
“Today was such a difficult game, Canada were better than us in what we wanted to do.” he said, “They came to the tournament with an incredible celebration, great emotion, what we expected. This Canada team has a lot of pace and directness.
“To be fair, we had to show another side of our play. I’m delighted because we won the game through grit and experience through the quality of our goalkeeper who kept us in the game by saving the penalty, many elements.
“I think the victory today is more important than when you play well.”
Belgium now sit at the top of Group F with three points. They take on Morocco next who are level with Croatia on one point each after they drew 0-0 this morning.
Canada are fourth but another performance like the one they put in tonight could see them take something away from Croatia on Sunday.
It’s not all doom and gloom for Canada though. The other game in Group F today ended in a goalless draw between Morocco and Croatia.
John Herdman’s side proved that they can compete with the best teams this evening and if they can improve their finishing they’re still in with a chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
Vibrant Canada made to rue missed chances as Belgium earn narrow win
Sometimes the scoreline simply does not tell the whole story. Semi-finalists in 2018, the top-ranked team in the world for over three years, Belgium duly beat a Canada side absent from this stage since 1986. Most expected them to; just not like this.
Because Belgium were dismal in victory, Canada marvellous in defeat.
They were denied by moments of brilliance in either penalty box, whether Michy Batshuayi’s wonderful winner or Thibaut Courtois’ terrific penalty save. The points will go to Roberto Martinez but the plaudits should belong to John Herdman, whose underdogs made this a memorable occasion.
In 2022, as in 1986, Canada are pointless and goalless in the World Cup 2022 but, from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland, from the 49th parallel to the Arctic Circle, theirs was a performance to be proud of.
Vibrant Canada made to rue missed chances as Belgium earn narrow win
Belgium 1-0 Canada: Alphonso Davies’ effort from the spot was saved by Thibaut Courtois before Michy Batshuayi scored against the run of play just before the break
Relief for Belgium.
Agony for Canada...
