Ben Chilwell’s World Cup hopes in doubt after Champions League injury for Chelsea

Ben Chilwell’s hopes of playing in the upcoming World Cup are in serious doubt after he limped out of Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night.

The full-back has battled through injury over the past 18 months in order to get himself fit for both club and country, and had been slowly finding form for Chelsea ahead of the tournament in Qatar, which begins in less than three weeks on 20 November. But Chilwell appeared to be holding his hamstring as he was helped from the pitch by Chelsea medics at the end of their 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell in discussion with medics at Stamford Bridge (Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria had scored on his debut as his side topped the group and ended the European campaign for the Croatians. Chelsea, who had secured group victory with a game to spare, finished on 13 points, three ahead of runners-up AC Milan, who beat third-placed Red Bull Salzburg 4-0. Dinamo finished bottom on four points, two behind Salzburg.

Making his first start under Graham Potter, keeper Edouard Mendy got off to a dreadful start when he had to pick the ball out of the Chelsea net in the seventh minute after Bruno Petkovic gave the visitors the lead with a header. Chelsea were soon level, Raheem Sterling making the most of a slip by Dino Peric 11 minutes later to cut inside and fire home with his left foot.

Playing his first game since joining on loan from Juventus, Switzerland international Zakaria put the Blues ahead on the half-hour mark with a perfectly-placed shot after good work by Mason Mount to create the chance.

But Chilwell’s injury overshadowed the end of the game and England manager Gareth Southgate faces a nervous wait to discover the extent of the left-back’s layoff.