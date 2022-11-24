✕ Close Brazil fans in high spirits ahead of Serbia WC game

Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.

But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.

After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next. Follow all the action with our live blog below: