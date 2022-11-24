World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia commentary stream as Neymar, Vinicius and Lucas Paqueta in starting team
Latest score, goals and updates as Neymar and Brazil face Serbia in Group G at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar
Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.
But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.
After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next. Follow all the action with our live blog below:
World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia
11 mins: Paqueta clips Mitrovic’s ankle, and the Serbia striker goes down just inside Brazil’s half. No booking for Paqueta.
World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia
10 mins: Brazil work the ball tidily from their right flank to their left, before Casemiro lifts a delightful ball into the Serbia box, where Neymar awaits!
The PSG star takes down the ball well and tries to shimmy himself into space, but he’s tackled before he can get a shot off.
World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia
8 mins: A decent Serbia move from the left ends with S Milinkovic-Savic being dispossessed on the edge of the Brazil box.
World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia
6 mins: A Tadic cross from Serbia’s right flank is headed out, and Brazil aim to break away through the middle.
Some tricky footwork by Neymar, and he draws a foul. Pavlovic’s name goes into the referee’s book early!
World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia
4 mins: Sandro takes a Brazil throw-in on the left flank, midway through his side’s half.
Serbia look to pen in the Brazilians, but Vinicius Jr surges through a few players to the sound of cheers, before the ball is worked to Neymar on the right wing.
His low cross is cleared!
World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia
3 mins: A bit of pinball early on, with long balls from both sides being intercepted.
World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia
Kick-off: We’re under way!
A lot of anticipation for this one...
World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia
Serbia players are belting out their anthem.
They have a strong squad, and some observers believe that they have a great shot at upsetting Brazil here...
World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia
The anthems are being sung; kick-off is moments away!
World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia
Can Brazil end their 20-year wait to lift this trophy?
They’ll first need to navigate Group G, facing Serbia here before taking on Switzerland and Cameroon.
