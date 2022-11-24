Jump to content

Liveupdated1669317154

World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia commentary stream as Neymar, Vinicius and Lucas Paqueta in starting team

Latest score, goals and updates as Neymar and Brazil face Serbia in Group G at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

Alex Pattle
Thursday 24 November 2022 19:12
Comments
Brazil fans in high spirits ahead of Serbia WC game

Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.

But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.

After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next. Follow all the action with our live blog below:

1669317085

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

11 mins: Paqueta clips Mitrovic’s ankle, and the Serbia striker goes down just inside Brazil’s half. No booking for Paqueta.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 19:11
1669317041

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

10 mins: Brazil work the ball tidily from their right flank to their left, before Casemiro lifts a delightful ball into the Serbia box, where Neymar awaits!

The PSG star takes down the ball well and tries to shimmy himself into space, but he’s tackled before he can get a shot off.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 19:10
1669316922

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

8 mins: A decent Serbia move from the left ends with S Milinkovic-Savic being dispossessed on the edge of the Brazil box.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 19:08
1669316802

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

6 mins: A Tadic cross from Serbia’s right flank is headed out, and Brazil aim to break away through the middle.

Some tricky footwork by Neymar, and he draws a foul. Pavlovic’s name goes into the referee’s book early!

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 19:06
1669316662

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

4 mins: Sandro takes a Brazil throw-in on the left flank, midway through his side’s half.

Serbia look to pen in the Brazilians, but Vinicius Jr surges through a few players to the sound of cheers, before the ball is worked to Neymar on the right wing.

His low cross is cleared!

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 19:04
1669316551

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

3 mins: A bit of pinball early on, with long balls from both sides being intercepted.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 19:02
1669316419

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

Kick-off: We’re under way!

A lot of anticipation for this one...

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 19:00
1669316193

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

Serbia players are belting out their anthem.

They have a strong squad, and some observers believe that they have a great shot at upsetting Brazil here...

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 18:56
1669316094

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

The anthems are being sung; kick-off is moments away!

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 18:54
1669315882

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

Can Brazil end their 20-year wait to lift this trophy?

They’ll first need to navigate Group G, facing Serbia here before taking on Switzerland and Cameroon.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 18:51

