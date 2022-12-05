Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Brazil face South Korea as the World Cup continues the knockout stage.

Both nations will be hoping to join the likes of Netherlands and Argentina in the last eight, as most big nations with even bigger expectations continue to progress and keep their hopes of glory alive.

The last time Brazil won the World Cup was 20 years ago - the jointly held Japan and South Korea finals - and on that occasion the Asian side achieved their best-ever finish of reaching the semis.

They’ll need to produce an almighty performance to stay on track to match that this time around, having only just snuck through the groups with a very late winner in the final game. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.

When is the match?

Brazil vs South Korea kicks off at 7pm GMT on Monday 5 December.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV X platform and STV player.

The Independent will be running a live blog for this and every other World Cup fixture.

What is the team news?

Neymar has been declared fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea by manager Tite. Left-back Alex Telles and striker Gabriel Jesus have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering knee injuries. Danilo should be fit to return, while Tite will recall the likes of Richarlison, Alisson and Vinicius Jr after they sat out the final group game.

South Korea have a full squad to choose from, which means Kim Min-Jae should return at centre-back to partner Kim Young-Gwon. Hwang Hee-Chan should keep his place after netting the late goal which sent his nation through, though there could be other changes to the attack.

Predicted line-ups

BRA - Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison

KOR - Seung-Gyu, Moon-Hwan, Min-Jae, Young-Gwon, Jin-Su, Woo-Young, In-Beom, Hee-Chan, Woo-Yeong, Heung-Min, Gue-Sung

Odds

Brazil 1/3

Draw 19/4

South Korea 11/1

Prediction

Brazil won’t have it all their own way but should still have too much firepower for their South Korea to deal with across 90 minutes. Brazil 2-1 South Korea.