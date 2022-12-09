Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1670607899

Croatia vs Brazil LIVE World Cup 2022 penalty shootout score and updates

Latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final clash as tournament favourites Brazil take on 2018 finalists Croatia

Michael Jones
Friday 09 December 2022 17:44
Comments
Extra shots of Brazil star Neymar training ahead of WC QF v Croatia

Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy sees them take on Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar today.

The Selecao have not reached a final since their last triumph, in 2002, while Croatia were runners-up in Russia four years ago, falling to France at the last hurdle.

Brazil qualified atop their group in Qatar, setting up a last-16 clash with South Korea, whom Tite’s side tore apart 4-1 with one of the performances of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in their group and scraped past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.

The winner of this quarter-final will play Argentina or Netherlands in the semi-finals. Follow all the action with our live blog below:

1670607899

Penalties: Croatia 3-1 Brazil

GOAL! Luka Modric follows Casemiro into the corner but Alisson dove the opposite way. Croatia are perfect so far.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:44
1670607857

Penalties: Croatia 2-1 Brazil

GOAL! Emphatic. Casemiro drills his spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner. Livakovic dove the correct way but couldn’t reach it.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:44
1670607803

Penalties: Croatia 2-0 Brazil

GOAL! Another one down the middle from Croatia. Lovro Majer converts to double Croatia’s lead.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:43
1670607768

Penalties: Croatia 1-0 Brazil

SAVE! Rodrygo hits his penalty to the goalkeeper’s left and Dominik Livakovic leaps across and palms it away! It’s another save from Croatia’s goalkeeper.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:42
1670607714

Penalties: Croatia 1-0 Brazil

GOAL! Nikola Vlasic is up first for Croatia and bombs his penalty straight down the middle.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:41
1670607535

Penalties: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Petkovic’s goal was Croatia’s only shot on target throughout the 120 minutes. What a time to do it. Can they now get through another penalty shootout?

Croatia have won three from three of their World Cup shootouts, Brazil have won three from four.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:38
1670607361

ET Croatia 1-1 Brazil

120+2 mins: Save! A last minute free kick for Brazil is whipped in by Neymar and he gets it to Casemiro. The midfielder lets the ball drop the hits one towards the near post but Dominik Livakovic gets across and keeps it out!

That’s also the end of extra-time. This onw will be decided by penalties!

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:36
1670607240

ET Croatia 1-1 Brazil

120 mins: Majer has a shot from range but fizzes it wide of the target and Alisson watches it go by the post.

Two minutes of added time to play.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:34
1670607011

ET GOAL! Croatia 1-1 Brazil (Petkovic, 117’)⚽️

117 mins: Equaliser! Croatia are never out of the game!

Mislav Orsic, just brought on for the European side, receives the ball and bombs down the left wing before squaring the ball into the middle of the penalty area.

It’s another substitute, Bruno Petkovic, who’s on the end of the pass and he smokes a first time shot at goal. The shot takes a deflection off Marquinhos which puts the ball out of Alisson’s reach and Croatia are level again!

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:30
1670606941

ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil

114 mins: Antony brings the ball down the right wing for Brazil before the South Americans work it across to Neymar who is fouled and wins a free kick.

Brazil look to maintain possession but they lose the ball and Livakovic boots a long one straight out of play.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:29

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in