Croatia vs Brazil LIVE World Cup 2022 penalty shootout score and updates
Latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final clash as tournament favourites Brazil take on 2018 finalists Croatia
Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy sees them take on Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar today.
The Selecao have not reached a final since their last triumph, in 2002, while Croatia were runners-up in Russia four years ago, falling to France at the last hurdle.
Brazil qualified atop their group in Qatar, setting up a last-16 clash with South Korea, whom Tite’s side tore apart 4-1 with one of the performances of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in their group and scraped past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.
The winner of this quarter-final will play Argentina or Netherlands in the semi-finals. Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Penalties: Croatia 3-1 Brazil
GOAL! Luka Modric follows Casemiro into the corner but Alisson dove the opposite way. Croatia are perfect so far.
Penalties: Croatia 2-1 Brazil
GOAL! Emphatic. Casemiro drills his spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner. Livakovic dove the correct way but couldn’t reach it.
Penalties: Croatia 2-0 Brazil
GOAL! Another one down the middle from Croatia. Lovro Majer converts to double Croatia’s lead.
Penalties: Croatia 1-0 Brazil
SAVE! Rodrygo hits his penalty to the goalkeeper’s left and Dominik Livakovic leaps across and palms it away! It’s another save from Croatia’s goalkeeper.
Penalties: Croatia 1-0 Brazil
GOAL! Nikola Vlasic is up first for Croatia and bombs his penalty straight down the middle.
Penalties: Croatia 0-0 Brazil
Petkovic’s goal was Croatia’s only shot on target throughout the 120 minutes. What a time to do it. Can they now get through another penalty shootout?
Croatia have won three from three of their World Cup shootouts, Brazil have won three from four.
ET Croatia 1-1 Brazil
120+2 mins: Save! A last minute free kick for Brazil is whipped in by Neymar and he gets it to Casemiro. The midfielder lets the ball drop the hits one towards the near post but Dominik Livakovic gets across and keeps it out!
That’s also the end of extra-time. This onw will be decided by penalties!
ET Croatia 1-1 Brazil
120 mins: Majer has a shot from range but fizzes it wide of the target and Alisson watches it go by the post.
Two minutes of added time to play.
ET GOAL! Croatia 1-1 Brazil (Petkovic, 117’)⚽️
117 mins: Equaliser! Croatia are never out of the game!
Mislav Orsic, just brought on for the European side, receives the ball and bombs down the left wing before squaring the ball into the middle of the penalty area.
It’s another substitute, Bruno Petkovic, who’s on the end of the pass and he smokes a first time shot at goal. The shot takes a deflection off Marquinhos which puts the ball out of Alisson’s reach and Croatia are level again!
ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil
114 mins: Antony brings the ball down the right wing for Brazil before the South Americans work it across to Neymar who is fouled and wins a free kick.
Brazil look to maintain possession but they lose the ball and Livakovic boots a long one straight out of play.
