Croatia vs Canada LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Kramaric and Livaja turn tide
Canada will be knocked out of the tournament if they lose to Croatia in this Group F game
Croatia face Canada in their second Group F match at the World Cup with the hopes of earning their first win after being held to a goalless draw against Morocco last time out. The 2018 World Cup finalists were far from their best in that opening game and will be focused on getting the job done against Canada.
However, that will be a tricky task. As Belgium found out in their opener, this Canadian team is full of young, spirited talent that utilises pace and pressing to their advantage. They were the more aggressive team against the Belgians and were left ruing Alphonso Davies’ missed penalty as they eventually lost 1-0.
Both managers stressed the importance of moving forward following those opening games. Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic is dealing increased expectations following his team’s incredible run at the previous tournament whilst Canada manager John Herdman wants his players to build on their impressive performance.
If Canada lose today they are out of the World Cup, but a victory will put qualification to the knockout stages in their hands ahead of a final group game against Morocco on Thursday.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Croatia 2-1 Canada
58 mins: Let off for Canada! Borjan plays it straight out to Perisic, whose shot goes straight at the goalkeeper!
Croatia 2-1 Canada
55 mins: SAVE! And now a flying stop at the other end! David whips a dangerous shot from the edge of the box and Livakovic, unsure if it was dipping in or not, tips over the crossbar.
Croatia 2-1 Canada
53 mins: SAVE! How crucial could this be for Canada?! Croatia should be out of sight. It’s another slick move from Croatia, the midfield cutting through Canada. Modric cuts it back to Kramaric but his shot is palmed away by Borjan!
Croatia 2-1 Canada
50 mins: Sosa whips in a dangerous cross and Perisic is not far away at all. Borjan spills the cross but did not look comfortable.
Croatia 2-1 Canada
49 mins: Those changes should result in Davies being pushed up higher for Canada. He is now partnering David in attack.
Croatia 2-1 Canada
48 mins: Close! Almost an immediate impact from Osorio! He takes a touch out of his feet and whistles a shot past the far post!
Croatia 2-1 Canada
Back underway! A huge half coming up for Canada, who have made two changes with Jonathan Osorio and Ismael Kone coming on for Larin and Eustáquio.
HALF TIME! Croatia 2-1 Canada
What an impact Marko Livaja has had, too.
HALF TIME! Croatia 2-1 Canada
It may seem harsh - as they have been one of the more impressive and ambitious teams at the World Cup - but Canada are currently 45 minutes away from being knocked out of the World Cup.
Huge half coming up.
HALF TIME! Croatia 2-1 Canada
A brilliant half of football - one of the best of the World Cup so far. Canada made a stunning start with Davies scoring after a minute. But then Croatia showed their class. The usual suspects, Modric, Kovacic and Brozovic took over in midfield, and Kramaric and Lavaja supplied the clinical moments of finishing to turn the match around within eight minutes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies