Croatia face Canada in their second Group F match at the World Cup with the hopes of earning their first win after being held to a goalless draw against Morocco last time out. The 2018 World Cup finalists were far from their best in that opening game and will be focused on getting the job done against Canada.

However, that will be a tricky task. As Belgium found out in their opener, this Canadian team is full of young, spirited talent that utilises pace and pressing to their advantage. They were the more aggressive team against the Belgians and were left ruing Alphonso Davies’ missed penalty as they eventually lost 1-0.

Both managers stressed the importance of moving forward following those opening games. Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic is dealing increased expectations following his team’s incredible run at the previous tournament whilst Canada manager John Herdman wants his players to build on their impressive performance.

If Canada lose today they are out of the World Cup, but a victory will put qualification to the knockout stages in their hands ahead of a final group game against Morocco on Thursday.

