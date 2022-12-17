World Cup news LIVE: Argentina vs France final latest team news plus Croatia vs Morocco build-up
The Atlas Lions look to complete a historic World Cup in the third-place play-off
Croatia play Morocco in the World Cup 2022 third-place play-off in Qatar.
Luka Modric is likely to be playing his final game at the World Cup, while the Atlas Lions look to end a historic tournament on a high note despite disappointment midweek against France.
There’s speculation too surrounding the star-studded final as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi go head-to-head at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
Karim Benzema’s rumoured return has been quashed by Didier Deschamps, but there are still concerns over his team selection with illness impacting the preparation for Les Bleus.
Follow all the latest news surrounding Argentina vs France, plus the team news and build-up for Croatia vs Morocco below:
Morocco take over a World Cup that should always have been theirs
Morocco at last have their World Cup. The country that has spent so long trying to host the competition have probably gone one better and made themselves the story of this one.
It was a quite beautiful thing at Education City, that bore witness to a nation-making moment. That was what was most of all symbolised by the victorious Moroccan players bowing in front of their exuberant supporters, a moment of communion.
“When you have a heart, energy and love, you win matches,” mastermind head coach Walid Regragui said.
And yet there is a complicated truth to the pure joy of Morocco’s moment.
Morocco take over a World Cup that should always have been theirs
Morocco have long tried to host the world’s biggest football tournament but have made themselves the story of this one with their performances in Qatar
Everything wrong with the Qatar World Cup
ut of the many facts and figures circulated about Qatar’s problems, there is one realisation that should stand above everything. It is a disgrace that, in 2022, a country can host a World Cup where it has lured millions of people from the poorest countries on earth - often under false pretences - and then forced them into what many call “modern slavery”.
And yet this has just been accepted. The World Cup carries on, an end product of a structure that is at once Orwellian and Kafkaesque. A huge underclass of people work in an autocratic surveillance state, amid an interconnected network of issues that make it almost impossible to escape. “It’s all so embedded,” says Michael Page of Human Rights Watch.
Everything wrong with the Qatar World Cup
How did Qatar get the World Cup?
World Cup 2022: Best moments, disappointments and players of the tournament in Qatar
Argentina and France have emerged as finalists for the World Cup 2022 after some enthralling football.
There have been plenty of upsets in Qatar, while some of the world’s best have dazzled throughout the tournament.
After Saudi Arabia delivered Argentina a shock, Lionel Messi has carried his country to the final, looking for redemption after heartache in the final eight years ago against Germany in Rio de Janeiro.
From the best moments, the most outstanding player (no surprises here) and the verdict on England and Wales, who both shared disappointment.
Here Independent Sport breaks down the best and worst from Qatar:
Best World Cup moments, disappointments and players of the tournament
Argentina and France meet at the Lusail Stadium in Doha for the biggest prize in world football
Lionel Messi’s day of destiny is a rare shot at World Cup final redemption
In the Argentina camp, there’s an encouraging line they’ve now heard from Lionel Messi a lot through this World Cup, but that has some lament to it. The 35-year-old has been repeatedly saying how much he is enjoying this World Cup, before occasionally offering a wistful caveat.
“I would have liked to enjoy more of the games with the national team.”
Some of that sentiment is down to the “s***” he says the team suffered after the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. Some of it is down to everything that came before, and the circus around a significant number of those 171 international appearances. There were the three lost finals between 2014 and 2016, with Messi admitting to friends he has woken up in the middle of the night thinking of the Maracana eight years ago, when Argentina lost to Germany in the World Cup final. There was all the pressure, even some bad feeling.
For Lionel Messi, it all comes down to this
Few get a second attempt at the greatest game in football but Messi has earned the chance to complete his story when Argentina face France in Sunday’s World Cup final
How Julian Alvarez became Argentina’s perfect foil for Lionel Messi
It is not often that a World Cup final comes around and a team playing in the North West Counties First Division South has a direct interest. Abbey Hey, based in Gorton in south east Manchester and not far at all from the Etihad Stadium, are awaiting the return of their two highest-profile players Rafael and Agustin Alvarez from international duty. Their younger brother Julian’s international duty, to be precise.
Just as Julian Alvarez’s family followed him to Manchester, they followed him to Qatar, and that meant the budding careers of his brothers in English football’s tenth tier had to be put on hold for however long Argentina remained at the tournament. At least Rafael and Agustin - or ‘Punchi’ and ‘Turron’, as they are known among the Alvarez family - have not missed much.
How Julian Alvarez became Argentina’s perfect foil for Lionel Messi
Alvarez was only expected to play a minor part in Qatar. Instead, he has achieved about as much as any Argentina player not called Lionel can expect: second billing
Didier Deschamps’ most masterful work has been uniting a divided football nation
Liberte, Egalite, Dynastie? A particularly prominent Parisian believes so. “Over the past 20 years you can say France is the top footballing country in the world,” Walid Regragui said. “They have the best players and the best coaches and they are the best team in the world.”
As France approach their fourth final in the last seven World Cups, aiming to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962, perhaps football is coming home. The World Cup, after all, was created by a Frenchman, Jules Rimet. As Didier Deschamps bids to join Pele in the select band of the three-time winners, a second Frenchman has come to assume a similar importance in the competition. France’s success owes much to one man, captain in 1998, manager in 2018 and 2022, on the brink of history again.
Final preview: Messi vs Mbappe sees immoral World Cup set for an immortal conclusion
Ahead of a fixture of such a scale that it can overcome most players, a figure as experienced as Didier Deschamps knows exactly what he needs to tell his squad. He’s been here before, after all, as a captain and then as the victorious manager in the last World Cup. Deschamps may have all the composure that comes with potentially being just the second coach in history to retain the trophy, but he is well aware that some players start to feel an anxious energy they can’t contain, with the knowledge that every individual could go down in history - for good or bad - infusing every moment.
Messi vs Mbappe sees immoral World Cup set for an immortal conclusion
The 2022 World Cup final stands out because it is a rare deciding match between two of the great stars of the age
World Cup third-place play-off: Morocco vs Croatia
Welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of the World Cup third-place play-off as Morocco take on Croatia.
We’ll have live updates for the game at the Khalifa International Stadium, along with build-up to tomorrow’s big final.
The Atlas Lions ran out of steam when they faced France in the semi-finals, while Croatia was outclassed by Lionel Messi and Argentina.
There’s a chance at redemption here and to secure the bronze medal.
There should also be opportunities for some of the players less used throughout the tournament, which traditionally means more goals and a more expansive game from both teams.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies