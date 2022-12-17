Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After heartbreaking semi-final defeats earlier this week, one of Croatia and Morocco will at least end their Qatar World Cup campaign on a positive note.

The underdogs clash in the third-place play-off here, three weeks after kickstarting Group F with a 0-0 draw against one another.

Croatia went on an impressive run to the final in Russia four years ago but were seen off 3-0 by Argentina in Tuesday’s semi-final, before Morocco’s stunning surge to the final four ended with a 2-0 loss to defending champions France on Wednesday.

Never before had an African side reached the World Cup semi-finals, and the Atlas Lions will look to secure third place as they take on Luka Modric and co here.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The third-place play-off will kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Saturday 17 December.

The fixture is set to take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

Croatia vs Morocco will air live on BBC One in the UK, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s iPlayer website and app.

What is the team news?

Marcelo Brozovic was forced off due to injury during Croatia’s clash with Argentina, and the midfielder is an injury doubt here. The same can be said of centre back Josep Gvardiol, who was not at full health for that fixture and may be rested here to avoid further injury.

Romain Saiss (left) was forced off injured for Morocco against France (REUTERS)

For Morocco, three players were risked in the loss to France despite doubts over their fitness, though Nayef Aguerd actually dropped out just before kick-off, and fellow defenders Romain Saiss and Noussair Mazraoui could not complete the game. As such, all three are expected to miss out here.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Odds

Croatia – 11/8

Morocco – 2/1

Draw – 12/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

As good as Morocco were against France, they seemed about 30 per cent off their best due to a combination of fatigue and injuries. Furthermore, a near-full strength Croatia side will have had an extra day to recover from their semi-final by the time this game takes place. Unfortunately for fans of the ultimate underdogs, Morocco might just have used up all of their magic at this tournament. Croatia 1-0 Morocco.