England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as England crash out with Harry Kane penalty miss
England 1-2 France: Harry Kane misses penalty having earlier scored one as Olivier Giroud and Aurelien Tchouameni net for Les Bleus
Harry Kane missed a decisive penalty in the closing stages, having earlier scored from the sport, as England crashed out of the World Cup with a 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France in heartbreaking fashion.
Olivier Giroud’s header 12 minutes from time ultimately kept France on course to retain their World Cup title but England were left to rue a tale of two penalties for their skipper.
Aurelien Tchouameni put France ahead with a long-range strike after 17 minutes but Kane equalised with a 54th-minute penalty following a foul by the French midfielder on Bukayo Saka.
Giroud headed home an Antoine Griezmann cross to put Les Bleus back on top but the Three Lions were given hope with an 84th-minute penalty as Mason Mount was shoved to the ground in the box. However, Kane skied the spot-kick over the bar and it means France will play Morocco for a place in the final on Wednesday, after the African side beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday’s earlier quarter-final.
Relive all the action from England vs France in our live blog below:
England out of World Cup after defeat to France in quarter-final
England out of World Cup after defeat to France in quarter-final
England are out of the 2022 World Cup after suffering defeat at the hands of France in the quarter-finals.
Harry Kane’s missed second-half penalty proved fatal as the defending champions instead advance where they will now play Morocco for a place in Sunday’s final.
The England skipper had earlier scored from the spot past Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris after Aurelien Tchouameni had opening the scoring from long range.
Les Bleus’ record goalscorer Olivier Giroud headed in to restore their lead before Kane sent a second effort from 12 yards high and wide to seal their exit.
More follows ...
FT England 1-2 France
Contrasting emotions for France and England.
Full-time: England 1-2 France
90+11 mins: Rashford takes the free kick and blitzes the shot onto the top of the net! It was close but not close enough.
The whistle goes and England are out. France have beaten them. Harry Kane looks shellshocked, he’ll be taking this defeat the hardest.
England 1-2 France
90+9 mins: Harry Maguire is brought down on the edge of the box with seconds left to play. Will Marcus Rashford go for goal from here? It’s England’s last chance to stay in the World Cup.
England 1-2 France
90+7 mins: John Stones has gone over on his ankle after beating Olivier Giroud to an aerial ball. He needs treatment from the medical team as Jack Grealish prepares to come on.
Stones is okay as he jogs off the pitch. Grealish replaces him though with around two minutes to play.
England 1-2 France
90+6 mins: England are persisting with crosses into the box but the last two have come too close to Hugo Lloris who has plucked both out of the air.
Time is running out for England, can they fashion one more good chance on goal?
England 1-2 France
90+3 mins: England defend well and sweep up the pitch with Kane shifting the ball out to Shaw on the left wing. He lifts a cross into the box which Lloris tips behind for a corner.
Shaw then swings in the corner ball but Upamecano is up highest to nod it clear.
England 1-2 France
90 mins: There are eight minutes at the end of this game to play. Eight minutes for England to rescue their World Cup campaign. Can they do it?
England 1-2 France
88 mins: Mount is taken out over on the right side by Rabiot who protests his innocence to the referee. Mount floats the set piece into the box and picks out Maguire who nods the ball down.
Bellingham tries to recover it but Giroud beats him to the ball and clears the danger for France.
