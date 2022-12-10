✕ Close England fans react to Harry Kane's two penalties against France

Harry Kane missed a decisive penalty in the closing stages, having earlier scored from the sport, as England crashed out of the World Cup with a 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France in heartbreaking fashion.

Olivier Giroud’s header 12 minutes from time ultimately kept France on course to retain their World Cup title but England were left to rue a tale of two penalties for their skipper.

Aurelien Tchouameni put France ahead with a long-range strike after 17 minutes but Kane equalised with a 54th-minute penalty following a foul by the French midfielder on Bukayo Saka.

Giroud headed home an Antoine Griezmann cross to put Les Bleus back on top but the Three Lions were given hope with an 84th-minute penalty as Mason Mount was shoved to the ground in the box. However, Kane skied the spot-kick over the bar and it means France will play Morocco for a place in the final on Wednesday, after the African side beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday’s earlier quarter-final.

