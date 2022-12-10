England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 starting line-up, team news and build-up to crunch quarter-final
The Three Lions are expected to name an unchanged team as they take on Kylian Mbappe and the defending World Cup champions
England play France in a huge World Cup quarter-final in Qatar tonight. The Three Lions face their toughest test of the tournament so far against the defending champions France after topping Group B and defeating Senegal in the last 16 to reach this stage.
Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged team for England’s first ever match against France in the knockout stages of a major international tournament, which should see Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain their places in a 4-3-3 system.
The England manager has urged his team to be bold and attack France, who have in Kylian Mbappe this World Cup’s leading goalscorer and perhaps the most dangerous forward in football.
England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 but Southgate believes his team are better prepared for success now than four years ago. With millions around the country set to tune in, this could be the night that makes or breaks those hopes.
Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house.
England boss Southgate said: “I had a long discussion with Raheem on the morning of the game. I don’t think I should go into every little detail. What I heard was enough concern that he had for his family, that it was the right thing for him to go home. He’s travelled back last night, he’s back with us.
“You know as a manager that if a player is not in the right space to play in the game and needs that time. I had it with Delphy (Fabian Delph) in Russia, in different circumstances, because his wife was giving birth.
“You know that you want them really around for the game, but if they have got other things going on in their life that are difficult to be dealing with in that moment, I think any modern workplace has got to understand those things.
“I could relate to it because I’ve had to put extra security at home because pictures of my house have been published through this tournament. My wife was concerned about that.
“None of that is helpful. These are the sorts of spin-offs you have when you are involved with England. So, I could totally understand where Raheem was in terms of feeling the need to look after his family at that time.”
As England’s staff currently attempt to work out how to stop Kylian Mbappe, there is a very relevant question that’s confounded some around the French squad.
How do you lose the reigning Ballon d’Or winner and become better? How has that made the actual best player in the world become better?
This has been the consequence of Karim Benzema’s tragically unfortunate – but potentially serendipitous – injury. France look much more coherent and combative than at Euro 2020. Mbappe looks like he is now fully forging his own era, something made all the more conspicuous by the fact it is happening in Qatar and he plays for Qatar’s other major sportswashing project at Paris Saint-Germain.
He certainly feels at home right now, and comfortable with himself. This is in large part down to the make-up of the team, writes Miguel Delaney.
Why Kylian Mbappe and France are better off without Karim Benzema
The reigning Ballon d’Or winner’s injury has proven serendipitous for Les Bleus as their superstar has been unlocked
Gareth Southgate on England’s team selection: “We decided on Monday. We’d already watched by Monday night all the games of France, we’d already reviewed our game from Senegal.
“So, we’re very clear on the right path because then you’ve got to deliver that through the week. We’re comfortable with where we’re at.”
On feeling prepared for the quarter-finals: “Well, I’d be an idiot if I hadn’t learnt over five years managing some of the biggest games in world football, managing some of the most high-profile players in Europe.
“Going through the experience of having one of the most high-profile jobs in the country, you learn quite a lot.
“You constantly improve as a coach. Another four-five years down the line I’ll be a better coach than I am now. Another hundred games, or whatever.
“That, I think, is the challenge for every manager, every coach - you’ve got to constantly improve, you’ve got to find the new things that are happening that can improve the team.
“How does the team evolve over a period of time? In Russia, it was the right way to go to get the best players we had at that time on the pitch.
“I think we’ve constantly tried to evolve that, and I think we’ve done that during this tournament as well.
“I know people think I have a preference for a certain system, but if anything my preference has always been 4-3-3, but I don’t think it’s always been appropriate for us to play and get the best out of the team.”
So, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
You would be forgiven for thinking that England only have to come up against one player on Saturday. And yet even if that were the case, we would still be talking about quite the player. Kylian Mbappé has almost been the sole focus of the build-up to this World Cup quarter-final against France, as this tournament’s top scorer puts forward a compelling case to be the best in the world.
There is every chance that somebody else makes the difference at the Al Bayt. As several England squad members have been at pains to point out this week, the reigning world champions are hardly a one-man team. There is also the enduring quality of Antoine Griezmann, a rejuvenated Ousmane Dembele, not to mention France’s record goalscorer Olivier Giroud. Who knows, maybe even an England player could be the matchwinner.
But sometimes, the most important individual battle is also the most obvious one, writes Mark Critchley.
So, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
It’s the question that will likely define the World Cup quarter-final, and there may not be a perfect answer
Gareth Southgate says England are better prepared for World Cup success than four years ago and ready to “nail” holders France in Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final.
The biggest thing for me in the game is going to be our mentality,” the England manager said. “We’ll of course be tactically prepared.
“But on these nights you’ve got to have men that stand up and take on the challenge. That’s the bit that we’ve got to prove to people.
“We’ve had some outstanding nights and the next game is always the most important. It’s against a good level of opponent, one we’re ready for. One, if you’d asked me four years ago were we quite ready, I’m not sure.
“Now I feel differently about that, and that’s because we’ve got evidence over a long period of results.
“Historically we have always talked well, but the evidence wasn’t there. Now we’ve got more evidence and we’ve got to go and nail this type of game now.”
England calm and confident ahead of biggest test of Gareth Southgate era
It speaks to Gareth Southgate’s confidence in this England team that he had decided his formation and starting XI for the France match on Monday morning. While so many others around the squad were worrying about Kylian Mbappe, and wondering whether Southgate would agonise over a big choice on how to approach him, the manager had already long made up his mind.
That came after a 9am presentation on France from FA head of coaching Steve Dittmer that just confirmed what the England manager was already thinking. Southgate is now so confident in his team that he doesn’t feel they need to compromise for a player like Mbappe in the way he used to.
That has only helped to focus the work of the week. The key for the coaches since then, and especially in the day before the game, has been to distil all crucial points to messages the players can easily digest.
Assistant Steve Holland says that the challenge is that the players are so full of confidence that “when they’re walking out of the tunnel on match day they’ve been through a foundation and a process they believe has got a chance”.
The England squad believe they’ve got much more than a chance. The view within the camp - from players to staff - is that they’ve never been in as good a place going into such a game in terms of form, mentality and experience.
England vs France: Big game preview by Miguel Delaney
England calm and confident ahead of biggest test of Gareth Southgate era
England face France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup but the squad are far from daunted by the prospect of facing the world champions
Gareth Southgate defends England tactics and details how to stop Kylian Mbappe
Gareth Southgate has bullishly defended his tactical approach, saying his job is “to win football matches” and “not just have a philosophy”.
The debate around England’s attack has formed one of the main remaining criticisms of the manager, with Southgate commonly perceived as lacking a big idea compared to other major nations.
In what could be construed as a pointed line about Spain and Germany’s World Cup campaigns though, Southgate said: “If you’re going home at the start of the tournament then the philosophy doesn’t wash”.
The England boss also said that, contrary to perceptions, he would rather not play a three-man centre-half line.
Gareth Southgate defends tactics and details how England can stop Kylian Mbappe
The Three Lions boss has discussed why he will always try ‘to win football matches’ over maintaining an overriding ‘philosophy’
What is the team news?
England are expected to name an unchanged team against France, with Gareth Southgate set to select a 4-3-3 formation despite the threat posed by Kylian Mbappe.
That means Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden will start either side of Harry Kane, with Jordan Henderson once again joining Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield.
Kyle Walker will face the biggest match of his career against Mbappe at right back, with John Stones, Henderson and Saka all set to offer support.
Raheem Sterling will be involved after returning to training on Friday, although the forward remains short of preparation time after flying back to the UK this week, while Callum Wilson has shaken off an injury niggle.
France star Mbappe missed training on Tuesday due to an apparent ankle issue, but the forward was back on the pitch a day later, fortunately for Les Bleus.
Predicted line-ups
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Saka.
France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.
When is England vs France?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 10 December.
The fixture is set to take place at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
How can I watch it?
England vs France will air live on ITV 1 in the UK, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX website and app.
