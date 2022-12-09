England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest team news and build-up amid Ben White exit speculation
England will have their final training session and media today before facing France in a huge World Cup quarter-final on Saturday at 7pm
England are continuing to build up to their huge World Cup quarter-final with France in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate’s team training on Friday amid a number of big selection calls.
England have been boosted by the return of Declan Rice to training following illness, while Raheem Sterling is rejoining the squad ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against the defending champions France.
Southgate will speak to the media at 4pm today and will be certain to be asked how he is preparing his team to face France’s star forward Kylian Mbappe, who has scored five goals at the World Cup so far.
England’s build-up to the France quarter-final comes amid speculation over Ben White’s exit from the World Cup camp. Arsenal defender White left the England squad midway through the tournament, with the FA citing “personal reasons”, but the Daily Star are now reporting that it followed a row with assistant manager Steve Holland.
Follow all the latest World Cup news ahead of England vs France with our live blog, below:
World Cup 2022: England vs France latest news and build-up
England have to find a way to halt France star Kylian Mbappe but Kieran Trippier has underlined the importance of also foiling former neighbour and team-mate Antoine Griezmann.
The reigning World Cup champions provide a tough obstacle for Gareth Southgate’s men to overcome at Al Bayt Stadium in Saturday evening’s quarter-final.
Given it is an even-looking clash that could be decided on a moment of magic, much of the pre-match talk has surrounded the importance of shackling Golden Boot leader Mbappe in Al Khor.
But France’s squad is awash with talent and Trippier has highlighted the threat of his former Atletico Madrid team-mate Griezmann, who has played 71 consecutive games for the national team.
Kieran Trippier warns England of threat posed by ‘fantastic’ Antoine Griezmann
The two were team-mates at Atletico Madrid and now face off in the World Cup quarter-finals
World Cup 2022: England vs France latest news and build-up
‘I always knew I’d find form’: Harry Maguire repays Gareth Southgate’s faith with exemplary World Cup displays
After losing his place at Manchester United, Harry Maguire has rediscovered confidence and focus in the heart of England’s defence.
Maguire also says there is belief that the Three Lions can now go further than 2018 in Qatar, writes Mark Critchley.
Harry Maguire repays Gareth Southgate’s faith with exemplary World Cup displays
After losing his place at Manchester United, Maguire has rediscovered confidence and focus in the heart of England’s defence and there is belief the Three Lions can now go further than 2018 in Qatar
World Cup 2022: England vs France latest news and build-up
England have been boosted by the return of Declan Rice to training ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against France.
The West Ham captain is a major part of Gareth Southgate’s side, playing a key role in last year’s run to the European Championship final and starting all four matches so far in Qatar.
Rice is among the first names on the team sheet so the midfielder’s absence from training on Wednesday at England’s Al Wakrah training base caused alarm.
The 23-year-old felt unwell but fellow midfielder Kalvin Phillips confirmed he returned in Thursday’s session, which was held behind closed doors.
“I believe Dec is fit, he’s back in training and he’s fine,” the Manchester City man said.
“If something goes wrong then I’ll be there and I’ll do my best to be fit for 90 minutes. I want to play as many minutes as possible. Regardless of whether Dec is playing or I am, we’ll do our best.”
World Cup 2022: England vs France latest news and build-up
Arsenal star Ben White left England’s World Cup squad following a “bust-up” with assistant manager Steve Holland and after struggling to mix with his team-mates.
That’s according to a report in the Daily Star this morning, who claim that the 25-year-old was involved in an argument with Holland over England’s preparations for the USA game.
White, who returned home to London following England’s win over Wales, reportedly did not impress Holland with his lack of knowledge of England’s opponents.
The defender left England’s squad following the group stage with the FA citing “personal reasons”. The FA refused to comment on the report.
World Cup 2022: England vs France latest news and build-up
Kyle Walker insists England will not be rolling out the red carpet for France’s great entertainers in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final clash.
Most of the talk since the tie was confirmed has surrounded Kylian Mbappe and how England can stop a man who leads the golden boot race with his five goals in Qatar.
The World Cup holders also boast the likes of Olivier Giroud – who has overtaken Thierry Henry to become Les Bleus’ all-time leading goalscorer – and Antoine Griezmann.
But Walker is not prepared for England to become theatre-goers as he backed Gareth Southgate’s men to show what they can do.
‘I understand what I need to do’: Kyle Walker on World Cup battle with Kylian Mbappe
Walker is likely to be the man tasked with keeping Mbappe quiet at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening
World Cup 2022: England vs France latest news and build-up
Raheem Sterling will return to the England squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final with France following the burglary of his family home in Surrey.
The 27-year-old forward did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concern over his family’s wellbeing after the break-in that left his fiancee Paige Milian and their three children badly shaken.
Sterling returned to the UK but is now willing to travel back to Qatar, with additional security measures being worked through to assure his family’s safety.
Raheem Sterling to return to England’s World Cup squad after burglary
Sterling will head back to Qatar ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against France
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies