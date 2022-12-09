✕ Close England’s World Cup history: From the highs of ‘66 to penalty heartbreak and Qatar 2022

England are continuing to build up to their huge World Cup quarter-final with France in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate’s team training on Friday amid a number of big selection calls.

England have been boosted by the return of Declan Rice to training following illness, while Raheem Sterling is rejoining the squad ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against the defending champions France.

Southgate will speak to the media at 4pm today and will be certain to be asked how he is preparing his team to face France’s star forward Kylian Mbappe, who has scored five goals at the World Cup so far.

England’s build-up to the France quarter-final comes amid speculation over Ben White’s exit from the World Cup camp. Arsenal defender White left the England squad midway through the tournament, with the FA citing “personal reasons”, but the Daily Star are now reporting that it followed a row with assistant manager Steve Holland.

