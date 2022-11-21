England vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up as Harry Kane set to be booked for wearing OneLove armband
England kick off their tournament against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium
England are ready to go. They face Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.
Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team already passed their peak?
James Maddison is a doubt for the match after training away from the rest of the squad but everyone else should be fit to go. The manager may choose to start Kalvin Phillips in midfield to test his fitness and Southgate must also decide between a solid back three or a potentially more attacking back four as England’s best formation.
Today’s encounter is the first time England have ever played Iran in competitive football. Russia 2018 saw Iran record their best performance at a World Cup as they lost out on the knockout stages by just one point. The Iranians are 20th in the Fifa rankings and have an experienced squad to call on which could make this a tricky opener for the Three Lions.
Follow all the action from Qatar on our live blog below:
FA CEO speaks out about OneLove armbands
FA CEO Mark Bullingham spoke on BBC radio 4 today about England deciding to wear the OneLove armbands despite Fifa issuing fines to countries who do so.
“We’d be prepared to pay the fine because we think it’s important to show our support for inclusion.” he said, “If the sporting sanctions threat is real, we need to look at that, step back back & work out if there’s another way we can show our values.”
Bullingham added that discussions are still ongoing with Fifa over any possible sporting sanctions - including a yellow card for captain Harry Kane - saying:
“There are discussions carrying on. We’re very keen to wear the armband, we want to do it. But obviously we would need to consider the implications.”
England and Wales to risk Fifa fine by wearing pro-LGBTQ+ armbands in Qatar
England and Wales currently plan to keep wearing OneLove armbands at the World Cup, as 11 federations await clarification from Fifa on the issue.
While the governing body says it will respond in “due course”, the squads that plan to wear the armband – intended to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ groups given punitive Qatari laws – expressed surprise that they had not received a response less than 48 hours before the World Cup was due to start, especially since questions went in weeks ago in some cases.
This has led to debate within the federations whether to wear them, especially since it risks a fine.
Some, such as France, are taking it to mean they cannot wear the armbands. Others believe the lack of response so far means they can wear them without punishment.
Players from the Wales and England squads are nevertheless insistent they should wear them.
11 countries are awaiting a response from the world governing body over their intention to wear them
What does Harry Kane’s World Cup armband mean?
England’s Harry Kane is set to wear an anti-discrimination captain’s armband at the 2022 World Cup, in a move that could see the Three Lions striker punished in Qatar.
Kane sported a rainbow armband in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in England’s final games before the World Cup, and he is due to wear a OneLove band at the first ever winter World Cup.
The English Football Association (FA) has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales (FAW), in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination.
Kane and the captains of the eight other countries who have qualified for the World Cup will wear the OneLove armband in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of such relationships are criminalised.
The Three Lions skipper is set to sport a OneLove armband at the tournament in Qatar
England and Wales prepared to defy Fifa and wear OneLove captain’s armband
England and Wales will defy Fifa and wear their OneLove captain’s armband despite the world governing body launching their own social awareness campaign.
Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are among the seven captains that will wear the armband, along with the skippers of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.
The campaign is designed to highlight discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and concerns over the welfare of migrant labour.
France had also been expected to participate but captain Hugo Lloris has decided against taking part, in order to “show respect to Qatar”.
Fifa have instructed all competing nations to wear their armband, but the Football Association and the Football Association of Wales are understood to be pressing ahead with the OneLove campaign
England players will take knee before World Cup game with Iran, says Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has said his team will take a knee before their opening World Cup game against Iran on Monday.
Premier League footballers first carried out the anti-racism gesture in 2020, with England doing the same in subsequent international fixtures.
And Southgate has confirmed that the Three Lions will continue to do so at the Qatar World Cup, starting with their Group B match against Iran on Monday (21 November).
“We’ve discussed taking the knee and we feel we should,” the former England midfielder, 52, said at a press conference on Sunday (20 November).
The Three Lions will continue to carry out the anti-racism gesture at the Qatar tournament
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.
A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.
Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar:
The opening ceremony was a glamorous occasion but the host nation were easily beaten by Ecuador.
Qatar World Cup opening ceremony showed the BBC can do both sport and politics
Opening ceremonies to major sporting events are, in the robust opinion of a committed sports fan, a sop to the people who love the drama and spectacle of international commingling, but have little interest in the games being played.
At the Olympics, they have become an enormous, gaudy art form in their own right – from the jaw-dropping show at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest to the cringe-inducing fantasia of London 2012 – but they’ve never been such a big part of World Cups. Perhaps the only lasting memory of an opening ceremony is Diana Ross missing, with the goal at her mercy, during the 1994 curtain-raising bonanza. On Saturday, Gianni Infantino, the polyglot head of FIFA, set the tone for this tournament’s opening.
Sat at a press conference, an array of sponsored items laid out before him like The Generation Game conveyor belt, Infantino gave an impassioned defence of the tournament. “Today, I feel Qatari,” he announced to the assembled delegates of the world’s media. “Today, I feel Arab. Today, I feel African. Today, I feel gay. Today, I feel disabled. Today, I feel a migrant worker.” His words went down like a snog in Doha; you know you’ve struck a bum note when even Alan Shearer calls it “rubbish”.
The BBC relegated the ceremony to the Red Button and online, writes Nick Hilton, while its presenters focused on the core controversies of the Qatari hosts
Gareth Southgate’s biggest problem? The England manager has made the impossible job look possible
As England prepare to embark on another World Cup campaign, it is worth remembering where we were at the start of the last one. Two years of improved results and performances under Gareth Southgate had not sufficiently lifted the sense of inertia around the national team that had set in some six years earlier and solidified after that defeat to Iceland.
The night qualification for the 2018 finals was secured, with a 1-0 victory over Slovenia, that feat was a footnote. Headlines instead related to bored supporters throwing paper planes onto the Wembley pitch.
In a way, a lot has changed. Southgate often spoke during his first few years in the job about reconnecting the team with its public. A first World Cup semi-final since 1990 achieved that. At Euro 2020, the run to their first major tournament final since 1966 only strengthened that bond.
Yet, since the disappointment of that penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy, cracks have appeared. The England manager’s selections have been questioned. His apparent pragmatism and conservatism have been criticised. The focus has shifted from how far this team have come under his management to where – if anywhere – they are going.
England kick off their World Cup against Iran amid a winless run and criticism, rather than a focus on how far the Three Lions have come under Southgate
England vs Iran
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England’s opening World Cup fixture as they take on Iran in the Group B opener.
Kick off for this one is at 1pm at the Khalifa International stadium and the Three Lions will be hoping to get their campaign started with a win. They have never face Iran in competitive football but will feel confident that a quick start can see them through the game.
James Maddison is a doubt for the match due to his knee injury and there are questions over the fitness of some other key players such as Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but Gareth Southgate will have his plans in place to make sure everyone is ready to go.
Iran are an experienced side and come into the tournament having recorded their best World Cup campaign in Russia four years ago. They have the same manager and a very similar squad meaning they will have their sights set on the knockout stages. Going against them is the fact they have never beaten European opponents at the World Cup and in Group B they face both England and Wales.
Let’s see how they go this afternoon. We’ll have all the build-up, latest team news and match action from England’s opening clash so stick with us throughout the day.
