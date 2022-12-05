The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easy

There was a moment during the build-up to England’s second goal that you stopped and realised a 19-year-old from Stourbridge was already becoming one of the most feared midfielders in world football. Jude Bellingham had already beaten Pathé Ciss to a bouncing ball on the edge of his own box, turning a 50-50 challenge into a landslide victory, winning the ball with a downward header that cared not for the boot that might meet it. There was then the way he shrugged off Youssouf Sabaly, who engaged but then suddenly recoiled as if he had suffered a mild electric shock.

The moment in question, though, the moment that truly illustrated Bellingham’s command of this contest as the first half drew to a close, came immediately after that, when both Nampalys Mendy and Abdou Diallo were sucked into his orbit. Two-thirds of Senegal’s defence turned to face the brute force heading their way, paying no heed to either Phil Foden or Harry Kane’s runs in behind. Bellingham demanded their attention and by grabbing it, he as good as put England two up.

By that point, he had already set up the first. That was not all Bellingham like the second – there was Foden’s flicked backheel by the far touchline, then Kane’s threaded pass through the lines – but the intelligence of Bellingham’s movement and the authority of run into the inside-left channel was what really put Senegal’s defence on the back foot. A nonchalant square pass for Jordan Henderson appeared far simpler to play than it actually was, but that should be no surprise: in almost every game, Bellingham is making playing at your first World Cup look easy.

