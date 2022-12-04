England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates from last 16 as Kane doubles England’s lead
Last 16 clash as Gareth Southgate’s England try to set up a quarter-final against France
England face Senegal in a World Cup last 16 clash in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.
In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other tournament contenders. Despite the boos that followed the goalless draw with the USA, England thrashed both Iran and Wales and finished the group stage as the tournament’s top scorers. Marcus Rashford’s double against Wales had given Southgate a selection headache, but Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden were instead preferred with Raheem Sterling unavailable for selection and dealing with a family matter.
This is England’s first meeting with Senegal, who remain a threat despite the absence of injured star Sadio Mane. Senegal are the champions of Africa and reached the last 16 by defeating Ecuador in a crunch clash in Group A. Aliou Cisse’s side are experienced and know how to deliver on the big stage, while the Lions of Teranga will be motivated by the chance to become the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the second time.
Follow all the action from England vs Senegal with our live blog below:
England 2-0 Senegal
56 mins: Close! Senegal are at sea a bit now that they’re having to chase the game. England feed the ball up to Harry Kane who spins just outside the edge of the box and shoots.
Edouard Mendy drops low and spills the ball but somehow keeps it out.
England 2-0 Senegal
54 mins: Close! England look increasingly more dangerous and effective. Declan Rice steps up and wins the ball in midfield before giving it to Harry Kane.
He slips a pass into the box for Bukayo Saka who then smokes a shot over the crossbar!
England 2-0 Senegal
51 mins: Youssouf Sabaly makes an overlapping run on the right wing and swings in a cross that is too far behind Bamba Dieng for him to get on the end off.
John Stones gets the ball away but it drops to Pape Sarr who blazes a snapshot wide of the right-hand post.
England 2-0 Senegal
48 mins: Senegal already seem more intent with their pressing which is leaving more room in the middle of the pitch for England to utilise.
They’ll be more at ease now that they’ve got a two-goal cushion. The onus is all on Senegal to take the attack to England now.
Second half: England 2-0 Senegal
England have control of the match now and just need to keep things tight and composed and a place in the quarter-finals will be theirs.
The Three Lions kick off the next 45 minutes having made no changes.
Aliou Cisse meanwhile swaps out three players at the break. Pape Gueye, Bamba Dieng and Pape Matar Sarr all come on with Iliman Ndiaye, Pathe Ciss and Krepin Diatta going off.
HT England 2-0 Senegal
Harry Kane has now scored 11 goals at major tournaments for England with seven at the World Cup and four at the European Championship.
With his goal tonight Kane has overtaken Gary Linekar (10) as the Three Lions’ all-time top scorer in such competitions.
HT England 2-0 Senegal
HT England 2-0 Senegal
Half-time: England 2-0 Senegal
45+3 mins: There goes the whistle and all the England fans with be sighing with relief. A brilliant 10 minutes to end the first half has sent the Three Lions into the break with a two-goal lead.
Can they improve on that in the second half?
GOAL! England 2-0 Senegal (Kane, 45+3’)⚽️
45+3 mins: Harry Kane gets his goal! England have their second! It’s a great counter-attack from Gareth Southgate’s men.
Jude Bellingham nicks the ball back just outside his own box before driving into midfield and working his way around three defenders before feeding the ball up to Phil Foden on the left.
Foden continues to carry the ball up the the final third and slides one over to Harry Kane who nudges it into the box and blasts a shot past Edouard Mendy to double England’s lead!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies