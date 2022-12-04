Jump to content

Liveupdated1670184938

England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates from last 16 as Kane doubles England’s lead

Last 16 clash as Gareth Southgate’s England try to set up a quarter-final against France

Michael Jones
Sunday 04 December 2022 20:15
Comments
English national anthem is played before World Cup match with Senegal kicks off

England face Senegal in a World Cup last 16 clash in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.

In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other tournament contenders. Despite the boos that followed the goalless draw with the USA, England thrashed both Iran and Wales and finished the group stage as the tournament’s top scorers. Marcus Rashford’s double against Wales had given Southgate a selection headache, but Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden were instead preferred with Raheem Sterling unavailable for selection and dealing with a family matter.

This is England’s first meeting with Senegal, who remain a threat despite the absence of injured star Sadio Mane. Senegal are the champions of Africa and reached the last 16 by defeating Ecuador in a crunch clash in Group A. Aliou Cisse’s side are experienced and know how to deliver on the big stage, while the Lions of Teranga will be motivated by the chance to become the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the second time.

Follow all the action from England vs Senegal with our live blog below:

1670184938

England 2-0 Senegal

56 mins: Close! Senegal are at sea a bit now that they’re having to chase the game. England feed the ball up to Harry Kane who spins just outside the edge of the box and shoots.

Edouard Mendy drops low and spills the ball but somehow keeps it out.

Michael Jones4 December 2022 20:15
1670184809

England 2-0 Senegal

54 mins: Close! England look increasingly more dangerous and effective. Declan Rice steps up and wins the ball in midfield before giving it to Harry Kane.

He slips a pass into the box for Bukayo Saka who then smokes a shot over the crossbar!

Michael Jones4 December 2022 20:13
1670184548

England 2-0 Senegal

51 mins: Youssouf Sabaly makes an overlapping run on the right wing and swings in a cross that is too far behind Bamba Dieng for him to get on the end off.

John Stones gets the ball away but it drops to Pape Sarr who blazes a snapshot wide of the right-hand post.

Michael Jones4 December 2022 20:09
1670184431

England 2-0 Senegal

48 mins: Senegal already seem more intent with their pressing which is leaving more room in the middle of the pitch for England to utilise.

They’ll be more at ease now that they’ve got a two-goal cushion. The onus is all on Senegal to take the attack to England now.

Michael Jones4 December 2022 20:07
1670184307

Second half: England 2-0 Senegal

England have control of the match now and just need to keep things tight and composed and a place in the quarter-finals will be theirs.

The Three Lions kick off the next 45 minutes having made no changes.

Aliou Cisse meanwhile swaps out three players at the break. Pape Gueye, Bamba Dieng and Pape Matar Sarr all come on with Iliman Ndiaye, Pathe Ciss and Krepin Diatta going off.

Michael Jones4 December 2022 20:05
1670184022

HT England 2-0 Senegal

Harry Kane has now scored 11 goals at major tournaments for England with seven at the World Cup and four at the European Championship.

With his goal tonight Kane has overtaken Gary Linekar (10) as the Three Lions’ all-time top scorer in such competitions.

Michael Jones4 December 2022 20:00
1670183782

HT England 2-0 Senegal

Michael Jones4 December 2022 19:56
1670183620

HT England 2-0 Senegal

(PA)
(Getty Images)
(REUTERS)
Michael Jones4 December 2022 19:53
1670183479

Half-time: England 2-0 Senegal

45+3 mins: There goes the whistle and all the England fans with be sighing with relief. A brilliant 10 minutes to end the first half has sent the Three Lions into the break with a two-goal lead.

Can they improve on that in the second half?

Michael Jones4 December 2022 19:51
1670183309

GOAL! England 2-0 Senegal (Kane, 45+3’)⚽️

45+3 mins: Harry Kane gets his goal! England have their second! It’s a great counter-attack from Gareth Southgate’s men.

Jude Bellingham nicks the ball back just outside his own box before driving into midfield and working his way around three defenders before feeding the ball up to Phil Foden on the left.

Foden continues to carry the ball up the the final third and slides one over to Harry Kane who nudges it into the box and blasts a shot past Edouard Mendy to double England’s lead!

Michael Jones4 December 2022 19:48

