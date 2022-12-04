Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England vs Senegal referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Ivan Barton?

The 31-year-old from El Salvador is younger than England players Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 04 December 2022 07:16
Comments
World Cup: John Stones insists England's Harry Kane every bit as good as Erling Haaland

Referee Ivan Barton is in charge of England’s last-16 clash with Senegal at the World Cup.

The 31-year-old referee from El Salvador is making his first appearance at a World Cup and has officiated two matches so far in Qatar: Japan’s shock victory over Germany and Brazil’s 1-0 win against Switzerland.

Barton has been a Fifa listed referee since 2018 and has previously officiated in Concacaf qualifiers, as well as in the El Salvador domestic league.

At 31 years old, Barton is younger than England players Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier.

Recommended

England have yet to receive a yellow card at the World Cup - the only team to do so.

It means Gareth Southgate has no suspension concerns ahead of the last-16 clash with Senegal.

Picking up two yellow cards at the World Cup results in a one-match suspension. Yellow cards are cleared after the quarter-final stage.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in